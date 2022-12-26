ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKfe4_0juzGzvO00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl's department store.

The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl's.

DuPage County prosecutors and Elmhurst police said on December 20, Trinetta Wells, 52 and Sylvester Wells, 50 both of Chicago and Darryl Foster, 56 of Wheaton entered the Kohl’s store and allegedly went directly to the coat section and took one jacket each before fleeing the store in a car.

The judge set bond at $40,000 for Sylvester Wells, at $20,000 for Trinetta Wells, and $10,000 for Foster.

Police caught the trio. Their next court appearance is set for January 18.

Comments / 50

JDM
3d ago

Trinetta? I was going to name my blonde, blue-eyed daughter Trinetta! Said no one ever… Stay in yo’ hood, homies! We do not mess around in DuPage…no catch and release!

Reply(5)
13
Frank58
2d ago

I love that the judges in DuPage County don't play around.

Reply(1)
12
Mike Dodge
3d ago

The Names gave that one away same old same old 😴

Reply(2)
12
 

