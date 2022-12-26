Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl's department store.

The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl's.

DuPage County prosecutors and Elmhurst police said on December 20, Trinetta Wells, 52 and Sylvester Wells, 50 both of Chicago and Darryl Foster, 56 of Wheaton entered the Kohl’s store and allegedly went directly to the coat section and took one jacket each before fleeing the store in a car.

The judge set bond at $40,000 for Sylvester Wells, at $20,000 for Trinetta Wells, and $10,000 for Foster.

Police caught the trio. Their next court appearance is set for January 18.

