This AI Paper Presents X-Decoder: A Single Model Trained to Support a Wide Range of Vision and Vision-Language Tasks

techaiapp.com
Spray-on smart skin uses AI to rapidly understand hand tasks
A new smart skin developed at Stanford University might foretell a day when people type on invisible keyboards, identify objects by touch alone, or allow users to communicate by hand gestures with apps in immersive environments. In a just-publish paper in the journal Nature Electronics the researchers describe a new...
marktechpost.com
Meet DeepLSD: A Generic Line Detector that Combines the Robustness of Deep Learning with the Accuracy of Handcrafted Detectors
In surroundings humans have created, line segments are common and efficiently convey the underlying picture structure. They complement feature points nicely because of their spatial range and presence, even in textureless areas. Line characteristics have therefore been employed in various vision tasks, including 3D reconstruction, Structure-from-Motion (SfM), Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, visual localization, tracking, vanishing point estimate, etc. A reliable and accurate detector is needed to extract line characteristics from pictures for all of these applications. The Line Segment Detector (LSD) is one example of a handmade heuristic that is used to extract line segments from a picture gradient. Due to their reliance on the image’s minute features, these techniques are quick and precise.
A Meta employee said they eat all their meals for free at the office, which is like 'teleporting to another universe'
A Meta worker praised the Instagram and Facebook owner's perks and company culture in a post on the anonymous professional networking site Blind.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
notebookcheck.net
Sought-after Lenovo Legion Y700 8-inch Android tablet poised for possible international launch
There is a hint that Lenovo might be considering an international launch for its Legion Y700 tablet. The device was launched in February in China, but it has not made it any further than its domestic market so far. Those seeking a decent 8.8-inch Android tablet have been able to purchase the Lenovo Legion Y700 via retailers such as AliExpress, but it comes without Google Play Services and official support from the manufacturer. However, this situation may soon change thanks to the appearance of an official product page – or at least part of one.
Engadget
LG's 2023 soundbars offer Dolby Atmos and wireless TV connections
Keeping its tradition of making several announcements before CES, LG has teased its 2023 soundbar lineup ahead of the big show. The company says the SC9 and SE6 models will be on display in Vegas, both equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound. Details are scarce for now on the specifics, but LG did elaborate on some of the key features both soundbars will offer.
Nobody took John F. Clauser's quantum experiments seriously. 50 years later, he's collecting a Nobel Prize.
John F. Clauser reflects on receiving the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics for the groundbreaking work he did 50 years ago.
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
yankodesign.com
from() design concept uses intuitive tactile controls to operate devices
Technology is meant to make human lives easier, but there might be such a thing as being too much. When it comes to operating products and devices, we seem to be moving towards ultimate convenience at the expense of experiences that can give us delight and make us feel human. In the near future, most of us might resort to just issuing commands to the air and waiting for a disembodied voice to respond. Of course, these can empower many people who might not have complete access to parts of their bodies, but it is hardly the only way we can control such things. This design concept tries to offer an alternative that puts the focus not just on physical controls but also on the intuition and familiarity of using certain things in a certain way.
salestechstar.com
ViewSonic’s Total Visual Solutions Bring 2022 ColorPro Award To Life with Captivating Exhibitions in the UK and Taiwan
ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, hosted the 2022 ColorPro Award Global Visual Arts exhibitions in London, UK, and Taipei, Taiwan. The events showcased the top 100 winning photos and digital arts with the theme “Breakthrough” and hosted conversational workshops to create dialogues between the visitors and creators. The exhibition was elevated into an immersive experience by ViewSonic’s total visual solutions, creating a welcoming environment for visitors to explore and witness the power when art meets technology.
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
LG's 2023 Soundbars Include A Model Designed For The Brand's C3 OLEDs
LG will introduce three new soundbars at CES 2023, including a new high-end model designed to work with LG TVs. We have all the details for you.
Huion Inspiroy Dial 2: a professional quality drawing tablet for less
The Inspiroy Dial 2 is the latest mid-level tablet from Huion. This is a small-ish drawing tablet but actually manages an excellent 10.5 x 6.56 inch workspace. The smooth coating ensures it feels good to draw on while the new battery-free pen offers a natural sensation. Those dual dials are superb, and enable you to customise and access tools at your finger tips, zooming in and out of art or dialling back opacity feels natural. This is a great drawing tablet and offers good value for money, but the package is let down by the lack of a USB-C adapter and no app form ChromeOS.
yankodesign.com
Universal TV remote with a built-in touchscreen display gives remote controllers a ‘modern touch’
In theory, the TouchSense Remote concept sounds like a brilliant idea. It could work with practically any TV or set-top box, replacing the need for multiple remote controls, and giving you one device with one interface that’s easy to understand and master. The dynamic touchscreen surface can easily transform to display the UI of any streaming service (in any language too), giving you the ability to more ‘universally’ control your devices. Want to switch apps, want to browse media, want to accurately seek through videos? That’s where a touchscreen display offers much more flexibility and functionality over simple buttons.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
gcimagazine.com
CES 2023 Beauty Innovation Award Honorees Highlight Skin & Hair Health, On-demand Formulations
The CES 2023 Innovation Awards have recognized beauty tech honorees for the event taking place January 5-8, 2023. Recipients feature envelope-pushing concepts and tech. Previously: L’Oréal Reveals Hair Coloring Technologies Ahead of CES 2022. Amorepacific's Cosmechip Device. Amorepacific's Cosmechip is an at-home beauty device that creates skin care...
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Propose Deep Learning Models For Predicting RNA Degradation Via Dual Crowdsourcing
A quick rollout of mRNA-based vaccinations against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 demonstrates the enormous promise of mRNA-based therapeutics as a modular therapeutic platform, allowing virtually any protein to be delivered and translated (SARS-CoV-2). However, RNA hydrolysis, in particular, is a limiting factor on stability in a lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based formulations due to RNA’s inherent chemical instability. Hydrolysis during transport and storage reduces the amount of mRNA present in LNP formulations, and hydrolysis in vivo following vaccination injection reduces the amount of protein that can be generated.
ledinside.com
Toshiba Develops Transparent Photoluminescent Phosphor for LED, Sensing and Security Printing Applications
TOKYO—Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) has unveiled a technology breakthrough in photoluminescence, a novel phosphor that delivers excellent solubility in polymers or organic solvents, where it is transparent and colorless under visible light, and that emits persistent red-light emissions under UV light, with excellent color purity and a luminescence six times that of current phosphors. These characteristics open up many potential applications in areas that include LED lighting, displays, deep UV sensing, security printing, and pesticide residue testing.
