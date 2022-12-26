Experience the Best in Craft Beer and Delicious Food at Rip Van Winkle Restaurant and Brewery in Catskill, NY

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only About 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider, or wine enthusiast, or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Shop owner accused of grand larceny in Coeymans
A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
2 hospitalized after Thruway crash in Greene County
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway, Wednesday afternoon.
Hoosick Falls Country Club fire under investigation
Hoosick Falls Police are investigating a structure fire that took place at the Hoosick Falls Country Club around midnight on December 23. When officers got to the club at 73 Richmond Avenue, they found heavy fire on the north side of the building.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
hudsonvalleyone.com
With a little help from his friends, Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna has big plans for the upcoming year
Running the town of Woodstsock is not a one-person show. It’s all possible through teamwork, said Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna as he looks ahead to the coming year. “It’s a team effort. It’s not one person, and without a good team, you just don’t get anywhere,” said McKenna,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of December 26th
Dutchess County government observes Christmas Day on Monday, December 26 th ;. and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2 nd , 2023. Offices and Friendship Centers. will be closed both days. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals in advance of. each day that...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
WKTV
Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta
Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
newyorkalmanack.com
A Special Christmas At Saratoga County’s Poorhouse
The county’s original poor house was a modified farmhouse that had been purchased from Hugh Hawkins in 1826 and sat where the current county jail and animal shelter are today in the Town of Milton. With the influx of people to the county throughout the 19th-century, the poor house...
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
Developer accuses town of anti-Hasidic bias in denying permits for 2,600-home project
A standoff over permits to start a massive housing project in the Catskills has erupted into a federal discrimination case, with the developer accusing town officials of conspiring to stop an influx of Hasidic families. The lawsuit was filed by a group that spent $9.5 million in 2020 to buy...
Albany man accused of stealing $50,000 from victim
State police arrested Shaun Rowe, 22 of Albany on December 28. Rowe was allegedly involved in stealing a large amount of money from a victim's bank account.
Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston
KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
Comments / 0