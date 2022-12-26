Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Bangor Public Library celebrates the New Year with a party for all ages
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New Year’s Eve is this weekend, and many are making plans for the big night. While folks are thinking about what parties to go to, take a look at what’s happening for the kids too. The Bangor Public Library will have all sorts of...
wabi.tv
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Yardgoodsyarns in Waterville have been in business for over 7 decades. “We are two buildings, with 4 floors. My dad and mom started it in 1949, Atkins said. Joyce Atkins now runs the store. She said they carry a little bit of everything for people interested...
wabi.tv
Opioid Addiction Clinic opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - From January through October of this year, the number of opioid drug overdoses is 4.8% higher than over the same time period in 2021. A new clinic in Ellsworth has opened its doors offering one-on-one help for those looking for help with addiction. Kimberly Marshall opened...
wabi.tv
Earliest opening in a decade for Mount Jefferson
LEE, Maine (WABI) - You’d have to go back a decade to find a time where Mount Jefferson opened this early to the public. Wednesday marked the first day of the season. Just in time for kids in the area to enjoy the outdoors on their winter break. “You...
wabi.tv
Waterville Family is re-purposing Christmas trees
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family in Waterville is re-purposing Christmas trees. Megan Schisler and her family has a homestead farm where they raise poultry, goats, and lambs. This year, they’re asking people to donate their chemical free, ornament free, Christmas trees to help feed their goats. Schisler says...
wabi.tv
Versant Power crews work to finish restoring power to areas
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When we spoke to Versant Power on Monday, there were will around 10,000 customers without power. John Flynn, the president of Versant Power, says employees are working hard to get to that “home stretch.”. “Just an amazing amount of damage. So this morning’s meeting we...
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
wabi.tv
Hampden student helps local family for Christmas
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden Academy student made it her mission to help a local family in need this holiday season. When Alexa Liberatore heard that Eliza, a mother of four children, was fighting cancer, she knew she wanted to step up. Alexa wanted to raise money to buy...
wabi.tv
Waterville City Manager resigns
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The City of Waterville needs a new manager. City Council accepted the resignation of city manager Stephen Daly Wednesday. Daly announced his resignation in a letter to the Council last Thursday. He cited “personal and urgent circumstances” for his departure. Councilors voted tonight to...
wabi.tv
Previous owners of Waterville House of Pizza reclaim ownership less than a year after it was sold
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Nicholas Komodis and his father Stavros owned and operated the Waterville House of Pizza since 2008. Earlier this year, the pair decided the time was right to make a change and sold the pizza shop to another family. “I’m 71 years old, it is time to...
wabi.tv
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Bangor? Here’s what’s planned
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the New Year in downtown Bangor. The Downtown Bangor Partnership is getting ready for ‘Downtown Countdown 2022.’. There are several family-friendly events happening to help folks celebrate the New Year jump. After a couple of...
wabi.tv
Hermon Mountain gearing up for opening
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Mountain is getting set to open later this week. Getting everything in order for downhill skiing and snowboarding has been an uphill battle this year with a motor breaking on the water pump and Mother Nature washing away the snow. “We lost that first cold...
wabi.tv
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
wabi.tv
State police investigating child death in Lincoln County
EDGECOMB, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was...
wabi.tv
Update: Vassalboro man who had been missing found safe
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vassalboro man Tuesday night. Police say 79-year-old William Whitley was last seen around 6pm on December 27th at the Shaw’s Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Whitley is driving a gold, Toyota Camry with Maine...
wabi.tv
Many are heading to the movies during holiday break
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With many students and even parents still on holiday break, folks are headed to the movies. From Avatar to Babylon, people of all ages are embarking on cinematic adventures. Movie Rocket in Bangor has been a popular spot this holiday season for food, fun, and films,...
wabi.tv
Officials remind you to drive sober this New Year’s Eve
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are ringing in the New Year and you may have had too much to drink, a local towing company will help make sure you get home safely. Union Street Towing in Bangor is once again offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve.
wabi.tv
Maine’s Cole Hanson to face former team
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s a weekend of seeing familiar faces for one Maine Black Bear. Cole Hanson will be facing off against his former teammates when Maine battles Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y. on Friday and Saturday. “I’ve just tried to come in and work hard every day. I’ve...
wabi.tv
Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
wabi.tv
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Eddington
EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after a four-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order to 47-year-old Thadius Wind. At the time of the incident, Wind was on probation in relation to past...
Comments / 0