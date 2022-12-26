Derek M. Kaser, 30, rural Claypool, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence in Claypool. Derek was born May 1, 1992, in Columbia City, to Mike and Johna Kaser. He was a 2010 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He worked as a millwright for Local Union 1076 of Warsaw. He loved his children and was very dedicated to his work. He traveled all over the country doing major repairs. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved riding dirt bikes and fishing. There wasn’t anything he was scared of, whether it be jumping off cliffs or working on top of wind turbines.

