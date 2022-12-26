ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dave raines
2d ago

not the cards..peyton would prefer a proffesional qb, not a spoiled little brat that would rather play cod that study film.

Roger Anderson
1d ago

Looks like the LA Chargers job is out now. With Coach Staley making the playoffs and increasing his W-L record one or two games more than last season he good for another year. And it's 100% garenteed if he can win at least one playoff game.

The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Athlon Sports

New NFL Team Emerges as Favorite to Land Sean Payton

The most talked-about free agent in the NFL right now might not be a player. Instead, it's former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who everyone around the league is watching to see where he will end up in 2023. A new favorite has apparently emerged to land him. The sportsbook Bookies.com ...
Yardbarker

Why Sean Payton should steer clear of the Denver Broncos

On Tuesday, NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" touched on the subject the day after the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a year into his tenure. ESPN's Josina Andrews mentioned Payton as a name on the Broncos' short list of candidates for the head coach but later noted it isn't known whether he would be interested.
The Comeback

NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh

After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, Jim Harbaugh has already made it clear that he intends to return to the Michigan Wolverines next season even despite reported interest from several NFL teams. But that isn’t going to stop Read more... The post NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Chargers coach Brandon Staley blames Colts for Derwin James' illegal hit on Ashton Dulin

INDIANAPOLIS — Chargers head coach Brandon Staley defended Los Angeles safety Derwin James for a vicious hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin on Monday night that caused concussions to both players. James was ejected for the hit, a ruling Staley criticized in the aftermath of the Chargers’ 20-3 win over Indianapolis. The Chargers...
Yardbarker

Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach

About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
