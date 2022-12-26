Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
1 woman dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 37-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after she was struck by a tractor-trailer in York County. It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Arsenal Road Eastbound at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township. According to reports, a woman was walking...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
WGAL
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
iheart.com
Man Found Dead in Road Christmas Day
(Ephrata, PA) -- A Lancaster County man has been identified after he was found dead on a Ephrata road. The county coroner's office says 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found in the area of West Main Street and Martin Avenue early Christmas morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy Monday confirms he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The coroner has ruled his death as accidental. The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate what happened.
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
Cumberland County man charged in Christmas Eve shooting of wife
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing criminal homicide charges, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. On Dec. 24, Hampden Township police officers were sent to 4265 Wild Orchid Lane in Enola for a welfare check. Inside the home, the body of Tamara Colbert...
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
WGAL
Harrisburg police seek person of interest in woman’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police want to identify a person of interest in a homicide. Police said the victim, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was found on Dec. 22 at the Sunken Garden Park on North Front Street. A Dauphin County spokesperson identified the victim as Stacey Shannon, 53.
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
iheart.com
Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
York County man charged with assault after allegedly biting 10-month-old, destroying property
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing several assault charges after allegedly biting a ten-month-old infant at least twice. According to an affidavit released by the Southern Regional Police Department, an Oct. 15 call to police alleged Joseph Wakeley, 31, from York County, destroyed several items inside the victim's home and left several bruises on a baby.
Upper Darby police say missing man found dead after days-long search
Police say a man who was reported missing in Delaware County over the weekend has been found dead.
pahomepage.com
Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve
A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on …. A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire...
theburgnews.com
Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle at Harrisburg intersection, community members pay tribute
On Wednesday, community members paid tribute to a bicyclist who was killed in a fatal accident in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg police, a 29-year-old female bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets. Police responded to...
