Lancaster County, PA

local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens

A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Man Found Dead in Road Christmas Day

(Ephrata, PA) -- A Lancaster County man has been identified after he was found dead on a Ephrata road. The county coroner's office says 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found in the area of West Main Street and Martin Avenue early Christmas morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy Monday confirms he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The coroner has ruled his death as accidental. The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate what happened.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police seek person of interest in woman’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police want to identify a person of interest in a homicide. Police said the victim, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was found on Dec. 22 at the Sunken Garden Park on North Front Street. A Dauphin County spokesperson identified the victim as Stacey Shannon, 53.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County man charged with assault after allegedly biting 10-month-old, destroying property

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing several assault charges after allegedly biting a ten-month-old infant at least twice. According to an affidavit released by the Southern Regional Police Department, an Oct. 15 call to police alleged Joseph Wakeley, 31, from York County, destroyed several items inside the victim's home and left several bruises on a baby.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve

A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on …. A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

