Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
brproud.com
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
‘We want to be fair,’ Firework stand owners keeping customers happy despite price increases
With New Year’s Eve approaching, people are heading to the firework stands, and they may see some price changes on some of their favorites.
brproud.com
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market
Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022. The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Officials said the aid will come from...
Business Report: Entergy refunds approved
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds – now that the utility and its regulators have settled two long-running disputes.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the...
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish community is mourning a beloved pet in the community. The doe, known as Butterbean, was shot to death on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in front of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent and others. Chad M. Blythe, 53, of Satsuma, reportedly confessed to killing Butterbean with a […]
brproud.com
Coast Guard search for 4 victims of downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The helicopter reportedly went down 10 miles offshore Southwest Pass, La. The Coast Guard reports it was departing from an oil platform with four people onboard when it crashed.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
$50,000 Louisiana Powerball prize will expire soon
There’s a $50,000 Powerball prize that has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold in Ascension Parish for the July 30 drawing. The deadline is January 26.
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
Big money refunds coming from Entergy to NOLA
The New Orleans City Council has prevailed on a pair of complaints before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that result in as much as $65-million dollars being returned to Entergy ratepayers.
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
