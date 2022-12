CASS COUNTY - Twenty-nine dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) in St. Louis Tuesday after they were rescued last week. The Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Dec. 22 at a property in Pleasant Hill. The Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control recovered the dogs during last week's extreme cold weather. The dogs were kept at a local shelter until HSMO was able to take them to St. Louis Tuesday.

