Holiday Bowl win sends Oregon into offseason with much needed momentum
The 2022 Oregon Duck Football season ended in San Diego with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the ACC Coastal Division Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 1-point win by the Ducks gave head coach Dan Lanning Oregon's 13th ten-win season in program history, and he became just the second Oregon coach in program history to secure a bowl win in his first season at the helm.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win
San Diego, Calif. - The Holiday Bowl's history showed up once again Wednesday night in San Diego as yet another game in this bowl's history came down to the final moments. For Oregon, it was its third bowl win at the Holiday Bowl and second in dramatic fashion. Just like...
Bo Nix just wrapped up one of the best QB seasons in Oregon history
Bo Nix will be back at Oregon in 2023. His late game heroics in San Diego send he and the Ducks into the offseason on a positive note and with him as a prospective Hesiman Trophy candidate. Wednesday night's come-from-behind conclusion, which included two Nix touchdown passes over the final...
Oregon Co-DC/Safeties coach Matt Powledge takes DC job at Baylor
Mere hours after Oregon's Holiday Bowl win against North Carolina, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that current Oregon co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Powledge has taken the Baylor defensive coordinator opening. The move to Baylor was officially announced by the school early on Thursday morning. Powledge has completed...
Oregon signee Daylen Austin talks Signing Day flip and potentially early enrolling
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Long Beach Poly (Calif.) defensive back Daylen Austin made a Signing Day flip from LSU to Oregon and talked about his decision as well as his decision to sign early. We caught up with Austin during media check in for the Under Armour Next All-America Game....
Georgia safety Malaki Starks reveals how things almost went wrong on Oregon interception
ATLANTA — Back in September, Georgia safety Malaki Starks burst onto the scene with an outstanding interception in the first quarter of his first college football game. Nearly four months later, Starks explained his incredible pick almost wound up ending with a huge mistake by the true freshman. Starks...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room
SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
Mase Funa announces return for 2023 after winning Holiday Bowl Defensive Player of the Game
SAN DIEGO — Oregon EDGE player Mase Funa will return for the 2023 season, he told reporters following Wednesday's 28-27 Holiday Bowl victory over North Carolina. "I'm running it back," Funa said to close the press conference, to which Dan Lanning reacted to the news with a loud "Let's Go" in response.
UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch
Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
Insider Rundown: Marquee QB Matchup
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina spent the holidays out here in beautiful San Diego, and as someone who once had to celebrate Christmas as a player in Detroit, I’m jealous. Carolina got the Holiday Bowl and drew No. 15 Oregon as its opponent. If you like offense, this is the game for you.
NC State vs. Maryland: Matchup Breakdown, Numbers to Know
Previewing NC State vs. Maryland.
The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors
Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
BREAKING: Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau commits to North Carolina
Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024, committed to Hubert Davis and North Carolina during a live announcement Wednesday night on 247Sports. A 6-foot-1, 165-pound five-star from West Orange, New Jersey who plays at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy, Cadeau chose the Tar Heels over Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech. He now joins wing Drake Powell, who ranks No. 56 nationally, in UNC's 2024 recruiting class.
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds
In September 2020, the Archie Creek fire near Roseburg, Oregon, burned all 5,000 acres of the Hinkle Creek watershed, home to rainbow, cutthroat and steelhead trout. Oregon State University scientists who had been studying the fish for years figured the loss of tree cover would mean warmer stream temperatures that would stress, and ultimately kill, […] The post Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
