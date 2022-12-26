ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Holiday Bowl win sends Oregon into offseason with much needed momentum

The 2022 Oregon Duck Football season ended in San Diego with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the ACC Coastal Division Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 1-point win by the Ducks gave head coach Dan Lanning Oregon's 13th ten-win season in program history, and he became just the second Oregon coach in program history to secure a bowl win in his first season at the helm.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon Co-DC/Safeties coach Matt Powledge takes DC job at Baylor

Mere hours after Oregon's Holiday Bowl win against North Carolina, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that current Oregon co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Powledge has taken the Baylor defensive coordinator opening. The move to Baylor was officially announced by the school early on Thursday morning. Powledge has completed...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory

North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win

SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room

SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch

Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Insider Rundown: Marquee QB Matchup

SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina spent the holidays out here in beautiful San Diego, and as someone who once had to celebrate Christmas as a player in Detroit, I’m jealous. Carolina got the Holiday Bowl and drew No. 15 Oregon as its opponent. If you like offense, this is the game for you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors

Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau commits to North Carolina

Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024, committed to Hubert Davis and North Carolina during a live announcement Wednesday night on 247Sports. A 6-foot-1, 165-pound five-star from West Orange, New Jersey who plays at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy, Cadeau chose the Tar Heels over Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech. He now joins wing Drake Powell, who ranks No. 56 nationally, in UNC's 2024 recruiting class.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?

With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him

ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds

In September 2020, the Archie Creek fire near Roseburg, Oregon, burned all 5,000 acres of the Hinkle Creek watershed, home to rainbow, cutthroat and steelhead trout. Oregon State University scientists who had been studying the fish for years figured the loss of tree cover would mean warmer stream temperatures that would stress, and ultimately kill, […] The post Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ROSEBURG, OR
247Sports

247Sports

