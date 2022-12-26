ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Broncos fire Hackett, Eagles remain fantasy's best team, Tua & Brady look bad

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.

The guys kick off the podcast with breaking news that the Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett before recapping Denver’s ugly loss to the Rams on Sunday. They also dive into the other Sunday games, including another bad outing from Tua and Tom Brady looking a lot like 2011 Tim Tebow.

While talking through the Saturday games, Matt marvels at the WR clinic put on by DeVonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb while Scott gives credit to Daniel Jones for having a very under-the-radar season despite playing well for the Giants.

Steve Walks might be earning the head coaching job in Carolina, and Matt and Scott are both rooting for the Panthers to win the NFC South and make it to the playoffs. Also, wasn’t it fun to see the Buffalo Bills win with their running game for once?

When we get to some of the less interesting games, Matt and Scott call in some Christmas favors and skip talking about them. You’ll know which ones.

02:00 NEWS / Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett

06:20 Rams 51, Broncos 14

10:45 Packers 26, Dolphins 20

19:45 Buccaneers 19, Cardinals 16

27:00 Chiefs 24, Seahawks 10

29:20 Vikings 27, Giants 24

33:40 Cowboys 40, Eagles 34

39:55 Panthers 37, Lions 23

46:30 Bengals 22, Patriots 18

52:55 Bills 35, Bears 13

54:10 Steelers 13, Raiders 10

56:10 49ers 37, Commanders 20

60:00 Texans 19, Titans 14

60:30 Saints 17, Browns 10

60:40 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Are these running backs trustworthy in championship week?

As NFL teams arrive at their final starting rosters in late August or early September, fantasy players use that information as the blueprint for their draft strategy. These early lineups are almost too easily etched into our memories and can cause a lot of dissonances as the season wears on and real teams are forced to abandon their best-laid plans. The chaos created disrupts the fantasy season, leaving only those who are best equipped mentally to shift gears and find flexible new solutions still standing in December.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Bold Week 17 predictions: Who will surprise in the fantasy football championship?

Our analysts reveal their boldest predictions for the fantasy playoff semifinals. Which will come to pass in Week 17?. In three of Jared Goff's last four games, he's passed for over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns. He is an absolute lock to hit those marks in Championship Week against an outrageously soft Chicago defense, a group that's allowed 26.2 points per game and 7.7 yards per pass attempt. The Bears have no hope of containing Detroit's loaded receiving corps. Goff is about to deliver a top-three positional finish at the best possible time. — Andy Behrens.
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Thursday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys visit Titans looking to keep pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans meet on Thursday Night Football with plenty at stake for both teams. The Cowboys need to win to avoid clinching the NFC East for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Titans are looking for momentum going into their Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is shaping up to be a de facto AFC South championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here's how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010

Call it luck, skill or a combination of both, but the Minnesota Vikings have been a historically great team in close games this season. The Vikings' last-second 27-24 win over the New York Giants in Week 16 marked Minnesota's 11th win in one-possession games this season, which surpassed the NFL record the Vikings tied with the 2019 Seattle Seahawks and the 1978 Houston Oilers. Kirk Cousins also became the first quarterback to lead eight fourth-quarter comebacks a week after Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
WHIO Dayton

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
WHIO Dayton

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt to retire after 12 NFL seasons

J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals and one of the NFL’s best defensive players, on Tuesday announced plans to retire after the 2022 season. In a post on social media, Watt marked Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first attended by his son, Koa. He added that it would be his “last ever NFL home game.”
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

