ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL suspends Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi one game without pay after post-game fight following blowout Rams win

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiS0d_0juzFi8400

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to play off a post-game fight as the offensive line "feeling themselves," but the NFL felt different. The league issued one-game suspensions to Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory after the two got into a fight after the Rams' blowout win Sunday.

Aboushi and Gregory received the suspensions for "violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules." They will not be paid during their suspensions. Both players can appeal the decision. If they don't appeal, both players will be eligible to return Jan. 2.

The altercation took place after the game was over. As Mayfield was giving a post-game interview on the field, Aboushi was shoved into the camera shot. Mayfield told CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson to watch out as Aboushi was shoved into frame.

Mayfield handled the situation well, quipping that the o-linemen were "feeling themselves" after helping Cam Akers rush for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 51-14 win.

It was tough to tell what happened with that camera angle. An alternate view appeared to show punches being thrown as Gregory and Aboushi met after the game.

The altercation began as both teams were mingling after the game and shaking hands. Aboushi and Gregory traded words the entire time. Aboushi appeared to go chat with another player before turning back to Gregory. Eventually, Gregory appeared to throw a punch. Aboushi reciprocated and then got pushed into Mayfield's interview.

It's unclear what was said, though it wouldn't be a shock if Broncos players were frustrated after the loss. The team got blown out by a Rams team that came into the contest 4-10. During the game, Broncos players were shoving each other on the sideline. It was the second time this season the Broncos fought with each other during a game.

It was a fitting end to the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver. Hackett was fired by the team Monday. He lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach, going 4-11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Thursday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys visit Titans looking to keep pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans meet on Thursday Night Football with plenty at stake for both teams. The Cowboys need to win to avoid clinching the NFC East for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Titans are looking for momentum going into their Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is shaping up to be a de facto AFC South championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here's how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010

Call it luck, skill or a combination of both, but the Minnesota Vikings have been a historically great team in close games this season. The Vikings' last-second 27-24 win over the New York Giants in Week 16 marked Minnesota's 11th win in one-possession games this season, which surpassed the NFL record the Vikings tied with the 2019 Seattle Seahawks and the 1978 Houston Oilers. Kirk Cousins also became the first quarterback to lead eight fourth-quarter comebacks a week after Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Are these running backs trustworthy in championship week?

As NFL teams arrive at their final starting rosters in late August or early September, fantasy players use that information as the blueprint for their draft strategy. These early lineups are almost too easily etched into our memories and can cause a lot of dissonances as the season wears on and real teams are forced to abandon their best-laid plans. The chaos created disrupts the fantasy season, leaving only those who are best equipped mentally to shift gears and find flexible new solutions still standing in December.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WHIO Dayton

Bold Week 17 predictions: Who will surprise in the fantasy football championship?

Our analysts reveal their boldest predictions for the fantasy playoff semifinals. Which will come to pass in Week 17?. In three of Jared Goff's last four games, he's passed for over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns. He is an absolute lock to hit those marks in Championship Week against an outrageously soft Chicago defense, a group that's allowed 26.2 points per game and 7.7 yards per pass attempt. The Bears have no hope of containing Detroit's loaded receiving corps. Goff is about to deliver a top-three positional finish at the best possible time. — Andy Behrens.
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
WHIO Dayton

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
WHIO Dayton

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt to retire after 12 NFL seasons

J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals and one of the NFL’s best defensive players, on Tuesday announced plans to retire after the 2022 season. In a post on social media, Watt marked Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first attended by his son, Koa. He added that it would be his “last ever NFL home game.”
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy