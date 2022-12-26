ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pewter Report

Bucs Make Several Roster Moves

Following their 19-16 overtime victory Sunday night, the Bucs have made several roster moves in the wake of various injuries they have been attempting to deal with. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Tampa Bay has placed offensive Tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve, and effectively ending his season.
TAMPA, FL
News4Jax.com

Jaguars potential home playoff game tickets on sale for season ticket holders Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars still need to secure a spot in the playoffs, but tickets for a potential home game went on sale for season ticket holders Thursday morning. Some season ticket holders have already opted in for automatic playoff ticket purchasing, but those who have not can lock in their regular season seats -- and purchase up to eight additional playoff seats -- starting at 10 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TexansDaily

How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms

The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans. Have you ever wanted to have an influence over what your favorite NFL team wears every Sunday?. Well, if you're a Houston Texans fan, you may be in luck. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job

Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
BUFFALO, NY
Tony Salazar

Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draft

Former Fleming Island Golden Eagles’ linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr announced on his Twitter Tuesday evening that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker capped off his five-year career at Wake Forest with 117 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended in the 2022 season. Smenda played his final game for Wake Forest back in his home state. Wake Forest defeated the Missouri Tigers, 27-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school

Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way. Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach. Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed... The post Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JaguarReport

The Ascension of Trevor Lawrence in 4 Chapters

We are now 15 games into the 2022 NFL season and there is a lot to be excited about in Jacksonville. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, has been on a roller coaster ride with perception evolving from generational prospect, to potential bust, to reclamation project, to seesaw superstar, to bonafide stud.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Front Office Sports

Getting Rid of Artificial Surfaces Could Cost NFL $12M

Shifting to all-grass fields for its 14 stadiums with artificial surfaces stands to be a costly move for the NFL, but it could be a smart, long-term investment. Across the league, players have voiced their concerns about playing on artificial surfaces, which they claim has led to injuries, including brain injuries leading to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
News4Jax.com

All-News4JAX girls cross country: No slowing down Bolles star Jillian Candelino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – She just keeps going. For the third straight season, our All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year is Jillian Candelino. The Bolles runner took time to enjoy her senior year, noticing every detail about her season. And what a season it was, capped by a second straight state championship and third straight top-two finish at state.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

