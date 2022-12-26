Read full article on original website
Orange Park High School student arrested for second sexual battery charge, family speaks outZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violationsDon JohnsonDuval County, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Suspect still at large after fatal shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association, police sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
If the Jaguars get a home playoff game, here’s what to know if you want to buy tickets
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South and look poised to make the playoffs. With that in mind, the team is releasing information on how fans can purchase tickets to a potential home playoff game for Wild Card Weekend at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Pewter Report
Bucs Make Several Roster Moves
Following their 19-16 overtime victory Sunday night, the Bucs have made several roster moves in the wake of various injuries they have been attempting to deal with. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Tampa Bay has placed offensive Tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve, and effectively ending his season.
News4Jax.com
Jaguars potential home playoff game tickets on sale for season ticket holders Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars still need to secure a spot in the playoffs, but tickets for a potential home game went on sale for season ticket holders Thursday morning. Some season ticket holders have already opted in for automatic playoff ticket purchasing, but those who have not can lock in their regular season seats -- and purchase up to eight additional playoff seats -- starting at 10 a.m.
How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms
The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans. Have you ever wanted to have an influence over what your favorite NFL team wears every Sunday?. Well, if you're a Houston Texans fan, you may be in luck. Per...
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draft
Former Fleming Island Golden Eagles’ linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr announced on his Twitter Tuesday evening that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker capped off his five-year career at Wake Forest with 117 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended in the 2022 season. Smenda played his final game for Wake Forest back in his home state. Wake Forest defeated the Missouri Tigers, 27-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school
Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way. Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach. Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed... The post Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Ascension of Trevor Lawrence in 4 Chapters
We are now 15 games into the 2022 NFL season and there is a lot to be excited about in Jacksonville. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, has been on a roller coaster ride with perception evolving from generational prospect, to potential bust, to reclamation project, to seesaw superstar, to bonafide stud.
Getting Rid of Artificial Surfaces Could Cost NFL $12M
Shifting to all-grass fields for its 14 stadiums with artificial surfaces stands to be a costly move for the NFL, but it could be a smart, long-term investment. Across the league, players have voiced their concerns about playing on artificial surfaces, which they claim has led to injuries, including brain injuries leading to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX girls cross country: No slowing down Bolles star Jillian Candelino
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – She just keeps going. For the third straight season, our All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year is Jillian Candelino. The Bolles runner took time to enjoy her senior year, noticing every detail about her season. And what a season it was, capped by a second straight state championship and third straight top-two finish at state.
