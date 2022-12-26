JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars still need to secure a spot in the playoffs, but tickets for a potential home game went on sale for season ticket holders Thursday morning. Some season ticket holders have already opted in for automatic playoff ticket purchasing, but those who have not can lock in their regular season seats -- and purchase up to eight additional playoff seats -- starting at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO