1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit a utility pole and came to rest in a nearby front yard.

One person died and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the TPD. The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin notifications can be made. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

