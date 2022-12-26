1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.
The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit a utility pole and came to rest in a nearby front yard.Click here for more Top Stories | KSNT.com
One person died and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the TPD. The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin notifications can be made. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0