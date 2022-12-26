ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit a utility pole and came to rest in a nearby front yard.

One person died and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the TPD. The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin notifications can be made. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WIBW

City of Topeka has seen two pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two traffic-related fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka and three in Shawnee County as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Both of the fatality victims in the city were pedestrians who suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle. • The first such incident...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka garage fire causes $22,500 in damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Wednesday that caused more than $22,000 in estimated damages. The TFD reports they were called to a garage fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a home in the 4200 block of Southwest Moundview Dr. Firefighters arrived to find smoke […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD searching for aggravated burglary person of interest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for an individual in relation to a recent robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. released the photo above Tuesday. They are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to an ongoing aggravated battery and burglary that happened November 27 in the area of 1000 SW Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police still investigating fatal hit-and-run, injury standoff situations from earlier in December

Investigations continue into a pair of incidents in Emporia from earlier this month. Emporia Police continues its work in solving a fatal hit-and-run incident from Dec. 15. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, age 50, was hit by a vehicle at Sixth and Constitution and died later that night. The suspect, Angel Manuel Alvarado, came forward several days later and began cooperating with authorities after allegedly loading Laffita-Ramirez in his vehicle, driving to a house two blocks away and fleeing the scene. Formal charges have not been announced in this case, and any decision apparently hinges on test results — which could be weeks or months away.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a Central Topeka house fire Monday. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told 13 NEWS the person was rescued from the home at 1278 of SW Lincoln, and taken to the hospital. Another person escaped on their own. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus

Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
AMERICUS, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night as a suicide. The Topeka Police Dept. said earlier in the night officers had found an individual in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Officers were responding to a disturbance just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of SW 10th St.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after being shot in Central Topeka. An update released by Donna Eubanks with the TPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 9:52 p.m. reports that the shooting has been ruled as a suicide and that no further information will be put out. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

