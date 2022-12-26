Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Surprising Truth: Christians Once Banned Christmas In BostonDip RaiBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log December 18 to 25, 2022
12:36 a.m. Emergency medical services to Haverhill Street. 2:22 a.m. Suspicious activity investigated on the Newburyport Turnpike. 10:06 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint investigated on Haverhill Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 1:50 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street and Silva Lane. 1:55 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint...
thelocalne.ws
Storm damage on Plum Island
NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
thelocalne.ws
Galicki lays out almost 250,000 lights for holiday season
IPSWICH — A brilliant Christmas wonderland lives right off Linebrook Road next to Marini Farm. “It’s amazing, it’s amazing,” neighbor Mary Ellen Theriault said. “It’s just wonderful.”. Two red-and-white 60-foot poles mark the entrance to the drive-through light display, which is lined with dozens...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich-Rowley Rotary Club Holding January Food Drive
The Ipswich-Rowley Rotary Club will be holding its annual food drive to benefit the Ipswich Community Food Pantry, a program of the Open Door, during the month of January. Needed food items include canned tuna and chicken, hearty soups and stews, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce, cereal, rice, peanut butter, 100% juice and juice boxes, healthy snacks, cake, and muffin and pancake mix (no glass, please).
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown collects over 3,500 Toys for Tots
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown firefighters have collected a total of 3,539 toys for Toys for Tots during the holiday season. On Sunday, Dec. 4, members of the Fire Department, accompanied by Santa, drove through the streets of Georgetown collecting new toys from residents for the 27th Annual Santa Tour. They...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log December 19 to 25, 2022
3:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Central Street and Liberty Street. 3:36 p.m. Tree down across the road on Argilla Road and Fox Creek Road. 7:23 a.m. Gunshots heard at the Tractor Supply Company on High Street. 10:48 a.m. Citizen assist on Edge Street. 11:51 a.m. General neighbor complaint on...
thelocalne.ws
Selecting two votes from Ipswich, Mirra files for victory or tie
SALEM — In an emergency motion filed in court to challenge the results of the 2nd Essex recount, Rep. Lenny Mirra has asked for an expedited review of just two ballots that were cast in Ipswich. He also asked the court to delay his opponent’s swearing in. A...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Dam removal will actually improve ecology
Regarding the letter in the December 21 edition titled “The argument for removing the Ipswich dam doesn’t take into consideration 400 years of evolution,” the writers are making their own, non-scientific (emphasis on non-scientific), assumptions about what will happen to the Ipswich River’s ecology once the dam is removed.
thelocalne.ws
Topsfield law firm takes on two new attorneys
TOPSFIELD — Attorneys James (Jay) P. Cleary, III and Joseph (Joe) A. Cleary will join Downey Law Group LLC at the start of 2023. They will serve as “Of Counsel” to the firm, and are third generation attorneys who have been in practice since 1977, according to a company announcement.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich legal notices: 73 Paradise Road, 13 Hillside Road
The Ipswich Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing remotely via Zoom video conferencing on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM to act on the following petitions pursuant to the Ipswich Protective Zoning Bylaw:. 73 Paradise Road, Agganis Properties, Inc requests a special permit pursuant to, but...
Comments / 0