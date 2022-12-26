Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Broncos fire Hackett, Eagles remain fantasy's best team, Tua & Brady look bad

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.

The guys kick off the podcast with breaking news that the Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett before recapping Denver’s ugly loss to the Rams on Sunday. They also dive into the other Sunday games, including another bad outing from Tua and Tom Brady looking a lot like 2011 Tim Tebow.

While talking through the Saturday games, Matt marvels at the WR clinic put on by DeVonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb while Scott gives credit to Daniel Jones for having a very under-the-radar season despite playing well for the Giants.

Steve Walks might be earning the head coaching job in Carolina, and Matt and Scott are both rooting for the Panthers to win the NFC South and make it to the playoffs. Also, wasn’t it fun to see the Buffalo Bills win with their running game for once?

When we get to some of the less interesting games, Matt and Scott call in some Christmas favors and skip talking about them. You’ll know which ones.

02:00 NEWS / Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett

06:20 Rams 51, Broncos 14

10:45 Packers 26, Dolphins 20

19:45 Buccaneers 19, Cardinals 16

27:00 Chiefs 24, Seahawks 10

29:20 Vikings 27, Giants 24

33:40 Cowboys 40, Eagles 34

39:55 Panthers 37, Lions 23

46:30 Bengals 22, Patriots 18

52:55 Bills 35, Bears 13

54:10 Steelers 13, Raiders 10

56:10 49ers 37, Commanders 20

60:00 Texans 19, Titans 14

60:30 Saints 17, Browns 10

60:40 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts