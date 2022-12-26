Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Maintained Luxury Home with A Rare Combination of Fine Craftsmanship and Relaxed Comfort in Reno Nevada Asking for $3.75 Million
16955 Salut Court, Reno, Nevada is a custom home built by Neil Adams located inside the gates of the Montreux Golf and Country Club with a private Tuscany style courtyard and a rare combination of fine craftsmanship, relaxed comfort and luxury living. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16955 Salut Court, please contact Thomas Peregrin (Phone: 775-691-9356) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
mynews4.com
City of Sparks Councilman Kristopher Dahir to undergo benign brain tumor surgery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Councilman Kristopher Dahir will undergo brain tumor surgery and treatment in the coming months, the City of Sparks announced Tuesday afternoon. According to the city, Councilman Dahir has been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, he said he and his...
Nevada Appeal
New trail: Start in Carson, end in British Columbia
In the autumn of 2023, weather cooperating, it will be possible for someone to walk from the steps of the Capitol in downtown Carson City and, following West King Street, get on a trail system that goes all the way to Canada. “Somebody will do it,” said Carson City Trails...
Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
Sierra Sun
Taking Lake Tahoe to new heights: Development history in the basin
Lake Tahoe has been a sought after destination location for years, and has quickly grown since development rapidly began in the 1960’s. Since then, South Lake Tahoe has grown with a casino corridor and a number of hotels and motels available to stay in the area, and the North Shore quickly expanding with many new developments in the works. But what did it take to create this paradise that attract visitors from all over the world? And where will the skylines of the basin go next?
Native American sacred sites are being damaged at proposed lithium mining site, Thacker Pass
News Release Reno-Sparks Indian Colony The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in northern Nevada is headed back to Federal Court on January 5th as the lawsuits against the project near completion, but project opponents are raising the alarm that Lithium Nevada Corporation has already begun work on the ...
sparkstrib.com
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint seeking to identify who hired the investigator and requesting restitution for invasion of privacy, trespass and civil conspiracy. The attorneys filed the complaint...
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
KOLO TV Reno
Another day of chaos at the airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the long lines at the ticket counter were gone Wednesday. Those affected by...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History series on Sunday to feature Snowshoe Thompson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra speaker series at Wylder Resort continues this weekend with a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years. He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pound bag of mail. Thompson was one of the most compelling figures to have called the Sierra Nevada home.
nnbw.com
People: Francine Burge named public relations manager for the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs
The State of Nevada has hired Francine Burge as the public relations manager for the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. She will be working with the Division of Museums and History, Nevada Arts Council, and Nevada Indian Commission, elevating awareness of the work of the agencies and strengthening communications.
Record-Courier
112-year-old commercial center on the market
It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
2news.com
NDOT Advises Reno Drivers To Prepare For Rainy Conditions
Drivers should anticipate roadway flooding, ponding, mudslides and even small rockslides. Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with fast rising and moving rivers and streams. Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities.
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
lasvegastribune.net
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect, winter advisory shortened at Tahoe; Big end of year storm on way
Update 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon shortened its winter storm warning by several hours. Six hours has been chopped off the warning which is now in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Heavy snow is still expected with up to 4 inches possible at lake...
