ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Maintained Luxury Home with A Rare Combination of Fine Craftsmanship and Relaxed Comfort in Reno Nevada Asking for $3.75 Million

16955 Salut Court, Reno, Nevada is a custom home built by Neil Adams located inside the gates of the Montreux Golf and Country Club with a private Tuscany style courtyard and a rare combination of fine craftsmanship, relaxed comfort and luxury living. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16955 Salut Court, please contact Thomas Peregrin (Phone: 775-691-9356) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

New trail: Start in Carson, end in British Columbia

In the autumn of 2023, weather cooperating, it will be possible for someone to walk from the steps of the Capitol in downtown Carson City and, following West King Street, get on a trail system that goes all the way to Canada. “Somebody will do it,” said Carson City Trails...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Current

Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium.  “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Taking Lake Tahoe to new heights: Development history in the basin

Lake Tahoe has been a sought after destination location for years, and has quickly grown since development rapidly began in the 1960’s. Since then, South Lake Tahoe has grown with a casino corridor and a number of hotels and motels available to stay in the area, and the North Shore quickly expanding with many new developments in the works. But what did it take to create this paradise that attract visitors from all over the world? And where will the skylines of the basin go next?
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
sparkstrib.com

Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle

After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint seeking to identify who hired the investigator and requesting restitution for invasion of privacy, trespass and civil conspiracy. The attorneys filed the complaint...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties

The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Another day of chaos at the airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the long lines at the ticket counter were gone Wednesday. Those affected by...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

History series on Sunday to feature Snowshoe Thompson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra speaker series at Wylder Resort continues this weekend with a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years. He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pound bag of mail. Thompson was one of the most compelling figures to have called the Sierra Nevada home.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

112-year-old commercial center on the market

It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

NDOT Advises Reno Drivers To Prepare For Rainy Conditions

Drivers should anticipate roadway flooding, ponding, mudslides and even small rockslides. Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with fast rising and moving rivers and streams. Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park

RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy