What's in store for Providence in the new year?

There are obvious reasons but sometimes it also aligns beyond the changing of the calendar. This is one of those years in Providence, as Brett Smiley prepares to take over as mayor following Jorge Elorza's years in office.

In some ways, the transition from Elorza to Smiley has been overshadowed — likely because Smiley ran uncontested in the general election after winning a three-person race for the Democratic primary — by the race for governor and transitions taking place in many state offices following the election.

What does the transition mean for Providence?

With 2023 about to start and Smiley set to take office on Jan. 2 The Journal's Amy Russo recently sat down to talk with the incoming mayor about his plans for office.

Among the topics they tackled are the Providence Public School District, snow removal, law enforcement and housing.

Start preparing for a new year in Providence and read what Smiley has to say about the coming months.

