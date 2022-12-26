ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

What's in store for Providence in the new year?

By Will Richmond, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday week.

The new year is always one of those markers to signify change.

There are obvious reasons but sometimes it also aligns beyond the changing of the calendar. This is one of those years in Providence, as Brett Smiley prepares to take over as mayor following Jorge Elorza's years in office.

In some ways, the transition from Elorza to Smiley has been overshadowed — likely because Smiley ran uncontested in the general election after winning a three-person race for the Democratic primary — by the race for governor and transitions taking place in many state offices following the election.

What does the transition mean for Providence?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVN77_0juzE55j00

With 2023 about to start and Smiley set to take office on Jan. 2 The Journal's Amy Russo recently sat down to talk with the incoming mayor about his plans for office.

Among the topics they tackled are the Providence Public School District, snow removal, law enforcement and housing.

Start preparing for a new year in Providence and read what Smiley has to say about the coming months.

WORTH A READ

• A Rhode Island man's 400-piece Nativity scene has gained some national attention.

What happens to the tree after it's tossed to the curb ?

And by the way, the City of Providence announced Monday free, curbside pick-up of Christmas trees will take place from Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 20on regularly scheduled trash pickup days. All trees collected by the City will be delivered to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation and recycled into compost.

• ICYMI: What do lawmakers want to do with the state's budget surplus? Probably not a surprise, but not everyone agrees.

Today's Weather ☀ Clouds will be giving way to sun. Highs in the mid-30s.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: What's in store for Providence in the new year?

