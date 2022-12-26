ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reject Reporter's Apology Over Graphic Column, Says It's 'A PR Stunt'

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Apology not accepted!

Days after The Sun ’s Jeremy Clarkson apologized for penning a graphically hateful column slamming Meghan Markle , detailing how he “hated” her “on a cellular level” and fantasized about a Game of Thrones -inspired scenario in which angry crowds would throw “lumps of excrement” at her, it seems neither the author nor publications' apologies are cutting it.

Last week, both Clarkson and The Sun issued statements regarding the since-scrapped article.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry,” read a message from the tabloid, one Clarkson seemingly reiterated on social media.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” the author explained in a post shared to social media amid the peak of the backlash on Monday, December 19.

REPORTER APOLOGIZES TO MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER WRITING HE 'HATED' HER 'ON A CELLULAR LEVEL'

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people,” he continued, adding that he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” and “shall be more careful in future.”

Even amid these statements, it seems Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry , are still hurt by Clarkson’s extremely pointed post — one several fans have dubbed misogynistic —a representative for the royal couple denouncing the statements as being merely for show.

"The fact that The Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent,” they explained, adding that “this is nothing more than a PR stunt."

"While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” they stated of the British tabloid, explaining that “a true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all.”

“Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath,” they quipped.

HARRY, WHO? KING CHARLES LEAVES PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE OUT OF CHRISTMAS SPEECH AFTER BOMBSHELL DOCUSERIES DEBUT

TMZ reported on Harry and Meghan’s reaction to Clarkson’s statement.

Comments / 70

Sammye Hanna
3d ago

Harry and Meghan wanted out of the UK to live a quiet life. This is what happens because you didn't do what you said. This is just the beginning of the protection you no longer have as a commoner. See?

Reply(6)
32
Pretty Feet
2d ago

They know all about PR stunts. I don't like what was said. But they are done. The RF aren't engaging them with these interviews. They have lied in these interviews. The only thing left is to bring out the kids. The book will only make the rift bigger. So Markle and her husband have lost in the battle of " Bring the RF to their knees!! The RF are more loved then before. Markle and her husband must have spent Christmas alone. They haven't put out any photos at somebody house Christmas Eve party. I think Markle reading a tweet to the world from Beyonce is the first step and it will only get worse from here. Nobody wants to be seen in Markle and her husband's company!!

Reply(8)
31
Maryann Balboa
2d ago

Even Americans are tired of their whining! They are nobody here, they just keep trying to put themselves out there, but they are making laughing stocks of themselves!

Reply
11
