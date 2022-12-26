Average Virginia gas prices drop below $3 a gallon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Virginia has dropped below $3.00 — a milestone for the continued improvement over the last few months.

Costs have continued to drop across the country, not just in Virginia. According to AAA , the national average for regular gas currently sits at $3.10 a gallon compared to $3.29 this time a year ago.

In Virginia, AAA figures show the current average cost per gallon of regular gas is $2.97. This time last year, it was $3.16.

The average cost of diesel gas in Virginia remains higher than last year, with today’s current price per gallon at $4.85. AAA data shows it was $3.50 at this point in 2021.

Prices have fallen, but not in every Virginia county and city. According to AAA, here are some of the different prices across the commonwealth:

Chesterfield County: $2.91

Hanover County: $2.93

Henrico County: $2.93

City of Richmond: $2.94

Fairfax County: $3.29

City of Alexandria: $3.32

City of Emporia: $3.13

Loudoun County: $3.08

Fauquier County: $3.01

Louisa County: $3.04

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.