Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
counton2.com
Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints
Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints. CPD investigating armed robbery at Knight’s Grocery. Gas prices to fall 50 cents in 2023, experts predict. The yearly national average price of gas is projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023 than 2022, according to data from GasBuddy.
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter expects an influx of pets on Thursday Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already operating […]
Injured dog found abandoned inside cardboard box in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An injured dog was left abandoned inside a cardboard box just days before the Christmas holiday. The dog, who was in critical condition, was left outside the Charleston Animal Society’s gates off Remount Road in North Charleston around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. She was found the following morning. The animal society […]
live5news.com
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
counton2.com
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped …. An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. 2YH: How...
counton2.com
CCSO investigating fatal West Ashley crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash in West Ashley. According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. Deputies believe the driver was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue when he...
live5news.com
Officials: Family, 14 animals displaced after North Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Stratton Drive around 2:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. Once on scene, crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say two adults and...
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
11 dogs found abandoned outside Charleston animal sanctuary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for the person who abandoned 11 dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two crates with 11 pets were found on December 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel. The […]
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
counton2.com
Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
live5news.com
Firefighters respond to fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon. The initial call came in at 2:15 p.m. for a reported fire on Stratton Drive, according to Charleston County Dispatch. That’s off of Ashley Phosphate Road close to Frankie’s Fun Park.
counton2.com
Waterline repairs to impact traffic near Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures will be in effect along a portion of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant as crews begin repair work on a waterline. Beginning December 29 at 9:00 p.m., the far-right lane of Highway 17 north near Belk Drive will be closed. The closure...
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
counton2.com
Charleston PD searching for missing juvenile last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to locate a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are looking for Janae Brown, who was last seen in the West Ashley area on Monday, Dec. 26. She was reported as a runaway through the Department of Social...
live5news.com
Police find missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Comments / 0