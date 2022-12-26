ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints

Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints. CPD investigating armed robbery at Knight’s Grocery. Gas prices to fall 50 cents in 2023, experts predict. The yearly national average price of gas is projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023 than 2022, according to data from GasBuddy.
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter expects an influx of pets on Thursday Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already operating […]
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud

An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped …. An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. 2YH: How...
CCSO investigating fatal West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash in West Ashley. According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. Deputies believe the driver was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue when he...
Officials: Family, 14 animals displaced after North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Stratton Drive around 2:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. Once on scene, crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say two adults and...
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
Firefighters respond to fire on Stratton Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon. The initial call came in at 2:15 p.m. for a reported fire on Stratton Drive, according to Charleston County Dispatch. That’s off of Ashley Phosphate Road close to Frankie’s Fun Park.
Waterline repairs to impact traffic near Towne Centre

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures will be in effect along a portion of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant as crews begin repair work on a waterline. Beginning December 29 at 9:00 p.m., the far-right lane of Highway 17 north near Belk Drive will be closed. The closure...
Police find missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
