4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon Community Trees, Dept. of Forestry seek nominees for urban forestry award program
Oregon Community Trees (OCT) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are looking for nominees for the urban forestry award program. The goal of the awards program is to celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban forests foster thriving communities and to encourage support from community leaders. ODF says the...
Oregon SNAP households eligible for replacement benefits due to recent weather events
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) says Oregon households who receive SNAP benefits and lost food due to recent weather related power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits. Oregonians who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits, due to recent wind and ice-storm related power outages, are encouraged to...
Oregon sees over 22% increase in homelessness since 2020
SALEM, Ore. — The latest Point in Time Count data collected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shows a 22.5% increase in homelessness in Oregon since 2020. The HUD report, which collects data from cities' annual Point in Time Counts -- a one night physical...
Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs
The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
Family honors recent Beaverton High School grad with scholarship fund in her name
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A local family is honoring their daughter -- who passed away in a sledding accident. Anna Peterson had recently graduated from Beaverton High School and was studying at BYU when the accident happened. While Anna’s loved ones said they are heartbroken over what happened, they wanted to do something to keep her spirit shining bright.
Portland mayor asks Kotek, Oregon legislature to help address city's crises during upcoming session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature to help address what he sees as the city's biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session. Wheeler shared his list of priorities with Kotek during a meeting Tuesday. Among them, Wheeler lists...
OREGON TO ISSUE $71 MILLION IN EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrution Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
Paid Leave for all workers will lift off in 2023
Oregon is joining the ranks of states providing paid leave for all workers. In January, employees and employers will begin paying into the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September. Karen Humelbaugh, director of the Paid Leave Oregon program for the Oregon Employment Department, said the...
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?
A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
Pets with trauma, extreme fear get second chance at new Behavior and Rescue Center
The Oregon Humane Society’s new Behavior and Rescue Center recently welcomed its first group of shelter pets.
Increasing: Oregon Veterans Home Loan program
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will increase the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan for 2023, conforming to loan limits for mortgages set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). ODVA will now accept loans up to the new maximum loan amount of $726,200, an increase of $79,000 from $647,200 in 2022, for funding on or after January 1, 2023. The Oregon Veteran Home Loan Program offers eligible veterans fixed-rate financing for owner-occupied, single-family residences in Oregon. The veteran home...
These are the Oregon counties with the shortest life expectancy: analysis
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Oregon using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Thousands still without power in region thanks to damaging winds, rain
Power crews race to restore service following Tuesday's windy and wet weather.
ODHS asks for public's help in finding missing and endangered Portland foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking the public to help find a minor in foster care who was reported missing in Portland. Taylor Halbrook, 16, was reported as missing from SE Portland on December 24. She is believed to be...
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
These 20 new Oregon laws are going into effect in 2023
As 2022 comes to an end, Oregonians have some new laws to look forward to in 2023.
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
