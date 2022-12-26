ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL suspends Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi one game without pay after post-game fight following blowout Rams win

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to play off a post-game fight as the offensive line "feeling themselves," but the NFL felt different. The league issued one-game suspensions to Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory after the two got into a fight after the Rams' blowout win Sunday.

Aboushi and Gregory received the suspensions for "violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules." They will not be paid during their suspensions. Both players can appeal the decision. If they don't appeal, both players will be eligible to return Jan. 2.

The altercation took place after the game was over. As Mayfield was giving a post-game interview on the field, Aboushi was shoved into the camera shot. Mayfield told CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson to watch out as Aboushi was shoved into frame.

Mayfield handled the situation well, quipping that the o-linemen were "feeling themselves" after helping Cam Akers rush for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 51-14 win.

It was tough to tell what happened with that camera angle. An alternate view appeared to show punches being thrown as Gregory and Aboushi met after the game.

The altercation began as both teams were mingling after the game and shaking hands. Aboushi and Gregory traded words the entire time. Aboushi appeared to go chat with another player before turning back to Gregory. Eventually, Gregory appeared to throw a punch. Aboushi reciprocated and then got pushed into Mayfield's interview.

It's unclear what was said, though it wouldn't be a shock if Broncos players were frustrated after the loss. The team got blown out by a Rams team that came into the contest 4-10. During the game, Broncos players were shoving each other on the sideline. It was the second time this season the Broncos fought with each other during a game.

It was a fitting end to the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver. Hackett was fired by the team Monday. He lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach, going 4-11.

