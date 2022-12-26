Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
From wish to reality
ROME TOWNSHIP — Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. said the need for a new senior center for the county was something he became aware of when he first ran for his office 12 years ago. “Darlene Green said, ‘We need a center,’” Hayes recalled when we were approached...
Ironton Tribune
Pendleton reflects on the past football year for Ironton
It might have been a long and winding road, but it was well traveled as far as the Ironton Fighting Tigers were concerned. Like all teams, official practice begins with two-a-days and continues for 10 games. If the season goes well, a team earns a playoff berth. For the Ironton...
Ironton Tribune
Joshua Stroud
Joshua Jay Stroud, 33, of Scottown, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
Ironton Tribune
Chillicothe outscored Redwomen in OT, 88-85
RIO GRANDE — It was supposed to be a high school girls’ shootout game. It turned out to resemble an NBA game. The Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers outscored the Rock Hill Redwomen 88-85 in overtime Wednesday at the University of Rio Grande Holiday Shootout. “When you play schedule we...
Ironton Tribune
Christmas with a Cause raises $10K for charities
HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County dance instructor has been working for decades to raise money for good causes around the holidays. Christmas with a Cause, co-founded by Nancy Carter, who runs Nancy’s School of Dance in Proctorville, and Anna Stone, took place on Dec. 4 at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City hall.
Ironton Tribune
Lady Flyers fall to Fairview
WESTWOOD, Ky. — Free throws are not free. You have to earn them. St. Joseph converted just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in a 38-32 loss to the Fairview Lady Eagles on Tuesday. Gracie Damron had 3 points as four different players scored for the Lady Flyers who took a...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: Scenes from the season
Lawrence County’s seasonal activities ranged from the Grinch trying to ruin Christmas to people making sure people were fed to a holiday dance show.
Ironton Tribune
Keeney’s FTs lift Lady Hornets over Southeastern, 39-37
COAL GROVE — Kinsey Keeney didn’t seem to mind pressure. Keeney sank two free throws with 4.4 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Lady Hornets to a 39-37 win over the Southeastern Lady Panthers on Wednesday. “We played well at times,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller....
Ironton Tribune
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
Ironton Tribune
Highlanders pull away from Pointers
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Talk about the bottom just falling out. The South Point Pointers had rallied to within just 2 points with less than six minutes to play and had the ball but turned it over. Huntington then went on a 9-0 run and hit some clutch free throws...
Ironton Tribune
Symmes Valley BOE to have special meeting
The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will have a special board meeting at noon on Friday in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood, to consider the employment of a public employee.
Ironton Tribune
Police seek missing woman
The Ironton Police Department is seeking information concerning the whereabouts of Alicia Livingston Saul. She was last seen in the area of the riverbank in Ironton on Dec. 8. She is described as 4’11” with brown hair and brown eyes. According to social media, she has recently lost...
