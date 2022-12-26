Read full article on original website
Related
Israel is swearing in a new hard-line government on Thursday
A government stocked with far-right nationalists takes office in Israel as part of former Prime Minister Netanyahu's return to power. It's expected be most right-wing government in Israel's history.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0