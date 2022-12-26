Read full article on original website
wboi.org
Purchase of potential jail site finalized
The Allen County Board of Commissioners will soon own 140 acres in the 2900 block of Meyer Road. The property, once part of the historic International Harvester Corporation, will likely house a new Allen County jail. It consists of a large building and acres of undeveloped land. County officials announced...
WANE-TV
Landowner signs purchase agreement for site of new county jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACC) announced the landowner of the planned location for a new county jail on Meyer Road accepted and signed the purchase agreement Tuesday. With the agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
WANE-TV
Court holds initial hearing for suspect in fatal 3-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a fatal three-car crash that happened in late October took part in an initial court hearing Thursday morning. Yar Ju, 28, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 felony; Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, which is a Level 6 felony.
WANE-TV
Allen County Public Library to waive all overdue fines, fees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) announced it will be getting rid of overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders effective Jan. 3. The move will not go toward waiving fees for lost or damaged items. The ACPL cited national trends in decreases...
WOWO News
Downtown law office damaged after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Man choked, battered woman pregnant with his child
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man is facing five felony charges stemming from a reported altercation where the man battered a pregnant woman and a 9-year-old child, according to court documents. On Dec. 19, police responded to reports of a domestic battery and were told by...
WANE-TV
FWPD asks for help locating suspect in August shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for help in locating a wanted man in connection to an August shooting investigation. Cortes Antonio Morris, 20, is a wanted suspect in a shooting that occurred Aug. 15 in the area of 1600 Reed Road.
963xke.com
Coroner: Hypothermia killed Fort Wayne man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An 81-year-old Fort Wayne man’s death on December 23 was due to hypothermia. The Allen County Coroner’s Office released his autopsy results yesterday and said there was no foul play. The man was found by relatives outside of his home. His death...
A look at how the Fort Wayne Police Department continues work on cold cases
Even with the higher rate of success, the problem remains that there are cases that do not get solved. That means there are victim's families that don't get the closure that they need.
WANE-TV
Auburn Sports Park to advance despite DeKalb county commission vote
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — At Thursday’s meeting, the DeKalb Economic Development Commission voted against Tax Increment Financing, or TIF money, earmarked for the development of the proposed Auburn Sports Park. The group trying to transform the old Auburn Auction Park near CR11 and Interstate 69 had said this...
WANE-TV
When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
whbc.com
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
WOWO News
Man shot, allegedly broke into home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was shot while allegedly trying to break into a home. It happened around 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the 1900 block of Hillsdale Avenue. Officers say that they were called by the homeowner, warning that he had shot the person trying to break into his house. When they arrived, police found a man lying in the entryway of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The intruders’ name has yet to be announced.
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
WANE-TV
Police search for suspect in stabbing that left 1 woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are handling a reported stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne that happened a little before noon Thursday, dispatchers confirmed. Authorities responded to the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call who said a lady was laying in the roadway and had been stabbed.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne community icon passed away just a few days before Christmas. Brenda Robinson has been called a lion, a giant and a gift, someone whose work focused on making Fort Wayne a better place for all people, regardless of skin color. That passion...
WANE-TV
Police: IHOP armed robbery suspect connected to prior thefts on same day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, authorities added additional charges to a Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a local IHOP. On Christmas Eve, police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
