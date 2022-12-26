Top 6 notable fastest NFL head-coach firings in history. Where does Nathaniel Hackett stand?

Being a National Football League (NFL) head coach is honored but hard job. Some coaches stay in the league for decades, others don't.

Here is a list of some coaches that couldn't quite cut the mustard:

George Allen (1978) Los Angeles Rams (2 preseason games)

Hall of Famer George Allen never had a losing season as an NFL coach, at least not as the Rams head coach. During his 12 seasons, his overall record was 118-54-5, but his second stint with the Rams in 1978 didn’t go over very well. Allen was let go after only two preseason games by then owner Carroll Rosenbloom and was replaced by defensive coordinator Ray Malavasi, who led the Rams to a 12-4 record.

Pete McCulley (1978) San Francisco 49ers (9 games)

Pete McCulley took the coaching job of the San Francisco 49ers in 1978 after being an assistant coach his entire NFL career. Before the season, San Francisco traded five draft picks, including a first rounder for Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson. McCulley was fired after just nine games, going 1-8, and the 49ers would go on to commit 63 turnovers (second only to the 1961 AFL Denver Broncos).

Lou Holtz (1976) New York Jets (13 games)

Notable Norte Dame coach Lou Holtz’s one-year as an NFL head coach wasn’t one to be remembered much. In Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath's swan song year in New York, the Jets had the worst defense in football and went 3-11 under Holtz. He resigned before the final loss of the season and went on to continue a College Football Hall of Fame coaching career.

Urban Meyer (2021) Jacksonville Jaguars (13 games)

Urban Meyer only lasted less than one season as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in 2021. During his lone season in the NFL, the Jaguars went 3-14-0, 2-11-0 under Meyer, and was fired from the Jaguars on Dec. 16, 2021. Meyer was fired with four games left in his first NFL season. Numerous controveries affected Meyer throughout the season, including in-fighting with coaches and players.

Nathaniel Hackett (2022) Denver Broncos (15 games)

Hackett, who was hired in January 2022, lasted only 15 games in Denver, posting a 4-11 record. The firing comes after Denver's worst loss of the season, losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Lane Kiffin (2007) Oakland Raiders (20 games)

Lane Kiffin and Raiders owner Al Davis didn’t see match up well together throughout much of the 2007 season. Oakland finished 4-12 and reports surfaced Davis tried to get Kiffin to resign on several occasions, however following a 1-3 start in 2008, Kiffin was eventually fired by the Raiders.