KING-5
Sea-Tac flight cancellations cause Alaska man to miss heart transplant
Patrick Holland needed to fly from Fairbanks, AK to Seattle for a heart transplant. After flights were grounded Friday, he missed the chance for a new heart.
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Amara the 2-year-old pit bull mix
Are you looking for a pet to join your family in 2023? Then consider adopting Amara!. Amara is a 2-year-old pit bull mix at Seattle Humane. She loves to run and play in the yard, and she makes little grunting noises when she’s excited. Staff at Seattle Humane said...
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport cancellations postpone man's plans for getting heart transplant
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man from Fairbanks is desperately waiting for a life-changing phone call after years of waiting. Patrick Holland was set for a heart transplant, but when he got to the airport, his flight to Seattle was canceled because of the record-breaking ice storm. “I could go...
KOMO News
50 cats, kittens surrendered to animal shelter from Pierce County home
TACOMA, Wash — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has begun taking in around 50 cats and kittens that were brought into the shelter by an "overwhelmed community member" earlier this month. The shelter said they have taken in 20 cats and kittens as of Dec. 29...
KOMO News
Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs from grounded vessel near Vancouver Island
SEATTLE — A sailor and two dogs were rescued from a grounded sailing vessel offshore of Vancouver Island, British Columbia early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). Members of the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received a report of a grounded vessel that lost...
Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage
This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
Gamez: How I got back to Seattle after flight was canceled in Vegas
It was a wonderful holiday with family back in Michigan with my in-laws, sans the blizzard-like conditions that blew in from Canada. But on the way home, I knew something was off. First, it started when we arrived in Detroit and waited almost two hours for a ride-share to pick...
KOMO News
Red Cross assisting flood victims in western Washington
SEATTLE — The American Red Cross Northwest Region is providing shelter, first aid, supplies and emotional support to those impacted by flooding in western Washington. The Red Cross said it’s been a busy week for their volunteers as they responded to high volumes of calls to help those impacted by flooding, power outages and downed trees.
kpq.com
7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington
MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
KOMO News
Southwest says normal flight operations to resume Friday
SEATAC, Wash. — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling more than 2,350 flights Thursday. Airline executives told employees that crew scheduling this week— a major cause of the meltdown — has been...
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
