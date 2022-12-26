ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system

McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One dead, one injured at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur at 2945 Gus Place. Police responded to the scene before 1:15 p.m. One of the victims has died, while the other has been taken to a local hospital. There is no further...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Weekend water issues lead to boil water advisories in Hall, Rabun counties

Christmas weekend issues with water pipes lead to calls for conservation and boil water advisories in cities in northeast Georgia. City officials in Lula are telling residents to boil their drinking water. A similar notice has been posted in Clayton. And residents of Demorest have been told to use water conservation measures until further notice. The subfreezing temperatures of last weekend and early this week have led to frozen and burst water pipes throughout the region and across much of the state.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
