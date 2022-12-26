Christmas weekend issues with water pipes lead to calls for conservation and boil water advisories in cities in northeast Georgia. City officials in Lula are telling residents to boil their drinking water. A similar notice has been posted in Clayton. And residents of Demorest have been told to use water conservation measures until further notice. The subfreezing temperatures of last weekend and early this week have led to frozen and burst water pipes throughout the region and across much of the state.

RABUN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO