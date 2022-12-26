Exhaust specialist AWE Tuning has just released two new stainless steel aftermarket exhaust systems for the current-generation 8Y Audi RS3. "Audi's sport sedans are where AWE started to truly develop its voice as the best sounding exhausts on the planet, and we're excited to be able to carry this tradition forward with the 8Y," said AWE vice president Jesse Kramer. "We have the SwitchPath for those who prefer versatility and the unleashed Track Edition for those who prefer it raw and rowdy around the clock. Both systems weigh significantly less than stock [and] provide impressive power gains, all while keeping it 100% emissions friendly."

2 DAYS AGO