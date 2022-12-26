Read full article on original website
Related
Tucson Helps Hyundai Cross 15 Million Sales Milestone In USA
Hyundai has just announced a significant milestone: the sale of its 15 millionth vehicle in the United States. That vehicle was a brand new Tucson, sold at West Herr Hyundai in Williamsville, New York, to Wendy and James Tuskes. It's been quite a journey for the South Korean automaker since...
Autoweek.com
Kia Stinger Being Killed, but Tribute Edition Is a Fitting Sendoff
Kia will end production of the Stinger four-door hatchback following the 2023 model year, releasing a Tribute Edition to celebrate the Stinger’s six-year run. A unique Moonscape matte gray paint hue is available, and the interior is fitted with a Terracotta brown leather. Only 1000 Stinger Tribute Editions will...
2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts With Slick New Styling And Four Variants
Hyundai has unveiled the 2024 Kona subcompact crossover that will be sold in four variants: EV, hybrid, combustion-powered pure ICE, and an N Line. The new generation model boasts the South Korean automaker's latest edgy styling language and all four versions share a common architecture. Hyundai says the new model is 5.9 inches longer than its EV predecessor, having grown to 171.45 inches in length. It's also 0.98 inches wider and the wheelbase has been stretched by almost 2.4 inches.
Toyota Designers Don Fake Nails And Knee Braces To Perfect Interior Ergonomics
To deliver a positive in-car experience, Toyota's interior designers go the extra mile - even if that means wearing fake nails. Hiromi Yagi, Assistant Manager for Lexus Design Division, told Toyota Times that his team uses fake nails to ensure individuals don't scuff their perfect manicures when operating the controls.
Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible Special Edition Launched With Grey Trim And Matte Paint
Volkswagen has launched a super quirky T-Roc Cabriolet in Europe in the same vane as the Range Rover Evoque Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. The VW Taos-sized model, which is not sold in the US, launches with the "Edition Grey" limited run of cars that VW says will actually save buyers around €1,400 ($1,500) as compared to a similarly-equipped model.
This C6 Corvette Z06 Is Ultra-Rare And Illegal To Drive On The Street
The new Corvette Z06 is admittedly pretty neat. There's not much to complain about with a massive flat-plane V8 behind your head. But soon, a lot more people will have them. This Z06 (pictured here), however, is truly rare. It's a C6 generation and the first one that GM ever made. Because of that, it's arguably the most special Z06 made in the last 15 years.
Chevy Corvette Z06 Dead On Arrival After 52 Miles
One owner's Corvette Z06 ownership experience is off to a rocky start. Marco Garcia picked up his black Z06 from a Chevy dealer not long ago, and 52 miles later, he was stranded on the side of the road with what appears to be a pretty serious engine failure. The...
The 2022 Rivian R1T Beats The Ford F-150 Lightning On Range
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently gave the Rivian R1T an estimated range of 328 miles when equipped with the large battery pack, and its competitors must be seeing red. This electric truck competes in the burgeoning EV truck class and was one of the first competitors on a scene...
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
Watch The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Drift In Unreleased Teaser Video
A new video of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray drifting through snow has surfaced online thanks to Corvette Nut on YouTube. Back in April, a promotional video of the hybrid sports car was released, showing the 2024 E-Ray exploiting its all-wheel drive system to perform some lurid slides on ice. Since then, we've seen test vehicles on the Nurburgring and even been given a sneak preview of the customization options coming to the car. But while the original ice drifting video was shared by Chevrolet's official YouTube channel and the configurator was leaked on the automaker's website, this new video comes from a third party. Why?
insideevs.com
2023 Kia EV9 Teased Ahead Of Its Debut Early Next Year
Kia is getting ready to reveal its flagship electric model, the EV9 SUV, which should be unveiled in the first quarter of 2023. This upright and quite boxy three-row SUV rides on the same E-GMP platform as the EV6, but it has a much larger footprint and a considerably more spacious cabin, with its wheelbase that is 7.8 inches (20 centimeters) longer than the firm’s Palisade model, its ICE equivalent in the lineup.
Tesla Now Selling Demo Vehicles Because Demand Is So High
Demand for new Teslas is so high right now the automaker has authorized its North American stores to begin selling the display and test-drive vehicles. The news comes from Electrek and it should not come as a huge surprise. Not only is the business quarter about to end, but also the year itself. Automakers are anxious to end the year and quarter on a high note and Tesla is certainly no exception.
AWE Tuning Releases Two New Exhausts For The 8Y Audi RS3
Exhaust specialist AWE Tuning has just released two new stainless steel aftermarket exhaust systems for the current-generation 8Y Audi RS3. "Audi's sport sedans are where AWE started to truly develop its voice as the best sounding exhausts on the planet, and we're excited to be able to carry this tradition forward with the 8Y," said AWE vice president Jesse Kramer. "We have the SwitchPath for those who prefer versatility and the unleashed Track Edition for those who prefer it raw and rowdy around the clock. Both systems weigh significantly less than stock [and] provide impressive power gains, all while keeping it 100% emissions friendly."
Exclusive: BMW Already Knows What It Wants From The Electric M3
The BMW M3 will be going electric for the next generation. But while we're only expecting that to arrive around 2030, BMW bosses and engineers already know what an electric M3 needs to be if it's going to be a success. Speaking to the media at an event in South...
Rolls-Royce Trolls Bentley By Trademarking Flying Spur In America
CarBuzz has discovered a fresh Rolls-Royce trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the words "Flying Spur." Nope, you did not read that wrong. The application is still being processed, but if everything goes according to plan, Rolls-Royce will own the name given to Bentley's large luxury sedan and main rival to the Ghost.
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
The Rivian R1T Max Pack And Quad-Motor Configuration Is Cancelled
Rivian has bad news for customers who wish to pair a four-motor system with the biggest battery pack: they can't. According to a post made by Thomas on RivianForums, the automaker is sending out emails notifying pre-order holders of Max Pack Rivian R1T trucks that they can no longer combine this with the Quad-Motor configuration.
Drag Race: Ford Bronco Raptor Takes On Hennessey VelociRaptor 400
Hennessey Performance has pitted the Bronco VelociRaptor 400 against the Bronco Raptor to determine which one is the ultimate Bronco - in a straight line, at least. Before we get to the answer, let's look at some figures. The tuned 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine found in the VelociRaptor has been tuned to produce 400 horsepower and 503 lb-ft of torque. In contrast, the larger 3.0-liter six-cylinder in the Raptor produces 418 hp and 448 lb-ft of torque.
Toyota CEO Leaks Details Of WRC Driver-Inspired Special Edition GR Yaris Hot Hatch
Akio Toyoda, the beloved CEO of Toyota, recently hosted a panel discussion and leaked several exciting pieces of racing-related information. Down below the stage, a PR person died of a heart attack as Toyoda announced a potential future GR Yaris Kalle Rovanpera Edition. First, some context. Kalle Rovanpera recently became...
CarBuzz.com
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0