Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive-U.S. considers airline wastewater testing as COVID surges in China
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - As COVID-19 infections surge in China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants, the agency told Reuters.
NPR
The U.S. will require travelers from China to take COVID tests
The U.S. will require travelers from China to take COVID tests from Jan. 5. CDC officials have also expressed concerns about new variants originating from China, which is experiencing a surge. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. Many Chinese citizens are looking forward to international travel next year, but they may encounter a...
NPR
Taiwan extends mandatory military service requirement from 4 months to 1 year
NPR's A Martinez talks to Paul Huang, research fellow at the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, about recent developments resulting in increased tensions between China and Taiwan. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Taiwan is extending its mandatory military service requirement from four months to one year. The decision follows months of increasing...
China central bank makes biggest weekly short-term cash injection since 2019
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank stepped up liquidity support this week by making the biggest weekly cash injection through a short-term bond instrument since 2019 to help financial institutions smoothly tide over the end of the year.
NPR
A flood of Russians arrive in Uzbekistan to avoid being drafted and sent to Ukraine
These are stressful times in the former Soviet republics of Central Asia. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have arrived there in recent months to avoid being drafted to fight in the war in Ukraine. Some have already left. Many others are staying. NPR's Philip Reeves went to the capital of Uzbekistan, where he talked with Russian arrivals and their hosts.
NPR
Russian businessmen keep mysteriously dying. Why?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to journalist and Russia analyst Julia Ioffe about the numerous, mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs throughout 2022.
NPR
How a scrappy African startup could forever change the world of vaccines
Imagine a world with vaccines not just for global threats like measles and COVID but for all the diseases that afflict people in the world's poorest countries – illnesses that are largely ignored but devastating, such as tuberculosis, dengue and lassa fever. And even for the ongoing epidemic of HIV.
NPR
A look at where Iran demonstrations are headed after over 100 days of public protests
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Columbia Global Senior Advisor Kian Tajbakhsh about the protests in Iran, which have continued for more than 100 days. It's now been more than a hundred days since Iranians began protesting in the streets. These are the longest-running public demonstrations in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. And even though the regime has cracked down on demonstrators with arrests, violence and executions, the people continue to march. Kian Tajbakhsh was arrested for taking part in earlier Iranian protests in 2009, and he's now with Columbia University. Good to have you here.
NPR
Biden's foreign policy plan will face some big tests in 2023
President Biden made a lot of foreign policy moves during his first year in office, and of them the most prominent was the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During Biden's second year, very different events dominated the news, and administration officials insist that hard first year set the stage for the second. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Comments / 0