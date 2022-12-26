ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Man caught allegedly attempting to rob two stores in Yuma

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This morning, a man attempted to rob a Fry's Food Store on 24th Street and a Dollar Tree store on Catalina Drive.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they responded to an attempted robbery around 11:29 a.m. at the Fry's Food Store.

YPD says a man entered the store and tried to rob it but was not able to get money.

Around 11:46 a.m., officers also responded to another attempted robbery at the Dollar Tree and arrested the man nearby the store.

YPD says they believe he committed both attempted robberies, no weapon was seen and no one was injured.

This case is an active investigation, the YPD encourages anyone with information to call them at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

The YPD says if your information leads to an arrest, you can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
