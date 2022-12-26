Read full article on original website
Fubar
3d ago
I still Remember when that was a nice neighborhood… Amazing… Southern Hills is nothing more than a classy Version of Cedar Grove…
Reply
6
our leaders suck
3d ago
I had no idea there was such a place in Shreveport to exchange children or goods. That great!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries
Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
ktalnews.com
Teen fatally shot in Vivian; Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Vivian that happened just before noon on Thursday. A Caddo 911 entry shows “officer needs assistance” on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street at 11:55 a.m.
ktalnews.com
Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. It happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at a home in the 1300 block of...
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
KSLA
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive. Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son...
KSLA
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape. Police say back on May 19, officers were called out to make a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile. The victim was reportedly taken to a hotel and sexually assaulted by Christopher McKnight, 41.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
KSLA
Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has now been made after a child custody exchange on Christmas Day turned into a violent incident. The Shreveport Police Department says on Dec. 25 just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road about reports of shots being fired. When they got there, they learned that Leighton Mash, 29, and his girlfriend were doing a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father when a verbal argument started between the two men.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport Police Department seeking runaway
16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left home on December 26 with a small brown backpack and large black suitcase. Hernandez is about 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
KSLA
SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for a 16-year-old runaway who left her home with a very large black suitcase. On Dec. 26, Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez, 16, left her home on the 7400 block of Greenleaf Road with a small brown backpack and a very large black suitcase. She hasn’t been seen since.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious activity leads to arrest
A Minden man was arrested early Monday morning after his alleged suspicious behavior was spotted by Ruston Police. About 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, the owner of a Farmerville Highway business reported a man had pulled open the doors to her closed business and stuck his head inside to look around. The owner said the business was obviously closed but was left unlocked while she left briefly.
KSLA
Bossier City reminds residents of fireworks law ahead of New Year’s
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The New Year is approaching and as fireworks will be set off for the occasion, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday to keep a few important tips in mind. According to Bossier City’s law, fireworks can be sold...
scttx.com
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash
December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
Two Keithville Men Wanted for Possessing Stolen Vehicles
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Keithville men for possessing vehicles stolen from a local storage yard in the 7400 block of West Bert Kouns, according to Caddo Sheriff’s investigators. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, both of Keithville, LA, are accused of possessing a stolen...
Shreveport FD Responds to House Fire
Fire crews from the Shreveport Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Russell Road around 10P on Wednesday night to find a single story wood-framed structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to mostly take defensive actions to protect surrounding homes and buildings, and fought to extinguish the...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
ktalnews.com
Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to...
KTBS
Water distribution at Mansfield due to water outages
MANSFIELD, La. - Water will be distributed on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Old Walmart Parking Lot on Washington Ave. to water customers, especially those who are without service due to breaks in their lines. With the help of OSHEP, an additional 400 cases will be provided. Only one...
Comments / 2