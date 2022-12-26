ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL suspends Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi one game without pay after post-game fight following blowout Rams win

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10t62C_0juzATnq00

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to play off a post-game fight as the offensive line "feeling themselves," but the NFL felt different. The league issued one-game suspensions to Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory after the two got into a fight after the Rams' blowout win Sunday.

Aboushi and Gregory received the suspensions for "violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules." They will not be paid during their suspensions. Both players can appeal the decision. If they don't appeal, both players will be eligible to return Jan. 2.

The altercation took place after the game was over. As Mayfield was giving a post-game interview on the field, Aboushi was shoved into the camera shot. Mayfield told CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson to watch out as Aboushi was shoved into frame.

Mayfield handled the situation well, quipping that the o-linemen were "feeling themselves" after helping Cam Akers rush for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 51-14 win.

It was tough to tell what happened with that camera angle. An alternate view appeared to show punches being thrown as Gregory and Aboushi met after the game.

The altercation began as both teams were mingling after the game and shaking hands. Aboushi and Gregory traded words the entire time. Aboushi appeared to go chat with another player before turning back to Gregory. Eventually, Gregory appeared to throw a punch. Aboushi reciprocated and then got pushed into Mayfield's interview.

It's unclear what was said, though it wouldn't be a shock if Broncos players were frustrated after the loss. The team got blown out by a Rams team that came into the contest 4-10. During the game, Broncos players were shoving each other on the sideline. It was the second time this season the Broncos fought with each other during a game.

It was a fitting end to the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver. Hackett was fired by the team Monday. He lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach, going 4-11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Thursday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys visit Titans looking to keep pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans meet on Thursday Night Football with plenty at stake for both teams. The Cowboys need to win to avoid clinching the NFC East for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Titans are looking for momentum going into their Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is shaping up to be a de facto AFC South championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSOC Charlotte

Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham has NFL 'dream come true'

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Quarterback Jarrett Stidham called getting the opportunity to start his first NFL game “a dream come true” even if the circumstances weren't ideal and the opponent Sunday owns the league's top defense. Stidham takes the place of Derek Carr, whose nine-year...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSOC Charlotte

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
WSOC Charlotte

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark

As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
143K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy