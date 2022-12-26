Woman suffers serious injuries after single car crash in Sanbornton, N.H.

SANBORNTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman suffered serious injuries after her vehicle went off the roadway crashing into several trees along I-93 in Sanbornton, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responded to the area of mile marker 63 just after 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival troopers discovered that a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove off the left side in the median, crashing into several trees. The force of the impact with the trees was so great that the engine block completely separated from the rest of the vehicle, according to police.

Kristine Laroche, 50, of Franklin suffered serious injuries after she needed to be extricated from her vehicle by rescue personnel. Laroche was transported to Concord Hospital for her injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening at this time, police said.

This crash remains under investigation at this time and anyone that may have witnessed or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Brandon Rivard at Brandon.J.Rivard@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

