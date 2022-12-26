Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
The 10 largest crypto hacks and exploits in 2022 saw $2.1B stolen
It's been a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency industry — market prices have taken a huge dip, crypto giants have collapsed and billions have been stolen in crypto exploits and hacks. It was not even halfway through October when Chainalysis declared 2022 to be the “biggest year ever for...
CoinTelegraph
Here's how Defrost Finance plans to refund users following $12M hack
After recovering the funds lost in a recent flash loan exploit, decentralized leverage-trading platform Defrost Finance is planning to return the funds to their rightful owners, according to a new announcement. In a Medium post, Defrost highlighted that it will soon be refunding the assets to their original holders and...
CoinTelegraph
Robocallers have upped their scam game and they’re after your crypto
Professional scam organizations are targeting cryptocurrency users following the collapse of FTX, initiating millions of automated calls and text messages in an attempt to swindle information and funds. Clayton LiaBraaten, senior executive adviser at Truecaller — an app that helps identify scam callers and messages — spoke to Cointelegraph, scammers...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Android Headlines
These Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware
Another batch of Android apps is packing malware, and has been spotted by Dr. Web antivirus. These apps have over 2 million installs, together. All of them have been removed from the Play Store at this point. Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware. Let’s start with the...
TechSpot
New information-stealing malware is being spread by fake pirate sites
In a nutshell: In another showing of why downloading pirated software, games, movies, etc., can be riskier than it's worth, cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new information-stealing malware distributed through fake websites hosting pirated and other illegal content. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the analysts at cybersecurity firms Flashpoint and...
makeuseof.com
How to Lock Apps on Your iPhone With a Password, Face ID, and More
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You probably already have biometric verification or a passcode set up to lock your iPhone. However, this is only one layer of protection. Once it's bypassed, anyone can access almost all apps and content on your iPhone.
CoinTelegraph
Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker
The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy adds to Bitcoin stake despite steep loss
In a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, software analytics firm MicroStrategy said that it acquired 2,395 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $17,181 for a total of $42.8 million during the period Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Subsequently, the company sold 704 BTC at $16,776 per coin for a total of $11.8 million on Dec. 22. On Dec. 24, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 810 BTC for $13.6 million in cash, at an average price of $16,845 per coin.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
CoinTelegraph
What to expect from the crypto market in 2023: Watch The Market Report
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss what investors can expect from the cryptocurrency market in 2023. Will this bear market carry on, or will we see the beginning of the bull market? Also up for discussion is what projects have the potential to make a splash in 2023.
CoinTelegraph
What is browser-based cryptocurrency mining, and how does it work?
Once assumed to be extinct until its unlikely return in the latter part of 2017, browser-based cryptocurrency mining dates back to 2011 when BitcoinPlus.com launched its then-innovative service. Of course, back when Bitcoin was fairly new and mining was cheap, the idea of using a website to do the work...
crowdfundinsider.com
FBI Warns that Cybercriminals Are Impersonating Brands Using Search Engine Ads Services to Defraud Users
The FBI is warning the public that cybercriminals are using search engine advertisement services “to impersonate brands and direct users to malicious sites that host ransomware and steal login credentials and other financial information.”. Cybercriminals purchase advertisements that “appear within internet search results using a domain that is similar...
Ars Technica
iOS 16 exploit lets you set the system font to Comic Sans (and other things)
If you like your iPhone but hate the San Francisco typeface, developer Zhuowei Zhang has posted a neat tool to Github—an app that can temporarily "overwrite" the iOS system font with another one, giving your phone a new, non-Apple-sanctioned look. The app doesn't require any kind of jailbreak, but...
CoinTelegraph
‘Make sure Ethereum wins’ — Steve Newcomb reveals zkSync’s prime directive
Steve Newcomb is a Silicon Valley veteran with a long list of achievements. He built software for trading energy in the 90s, was a pioneer in adding email to phones, and helped create the back end of the Bing search engine under Peter Thiel’s mentorship. Today, he heads up development for Berlin-based Matter Labs, which is building scaling solutions for Ethereum.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bears well positioned for Friday's $2.5 billion options expiry
A year-end wager for $80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) might seem entirely off the table now, but not so much back in March as BTC rallied to $48,000. Unfortunately, the two-week 25% gains that culminated with the $48,220 peak on March 28 were followed by a brutal bear market. It is important...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Right Click Not Working on Windows?
Computer mice are such units that are highly prone to damage. With continuous clicking on its button, most mice tend to get broken easily, especially the buttons. One of the common issues with the mouse is the right-click not working on the computer. However, the problem is not always hardware related. Windows users have experienced no response while right-clicking, even when the mouse is completely fine.
