Cheryl E Preston

Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol

Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
TMZ.com

Nev Schulman Explains How His Family Celebrates Both Christmas and Hanukkah

Nev Schulman grew up Jewish, but his wife has him all-in on Christmas ... but Hanukkah also has a special place in his heart. We got the "Catfish" host at LAX and he told our photog he celebrates both December holidays with his wife and kids ... the Schulman household seems pretty fun.
VI TECHNO-HUB

A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences

Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
DoYouRemember?

The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Is More Popular Than Ever This Year

Of all the years for a thin little tree, this is the Charlie Brownest. Viewers first saw Snoopy, Charlie, and friends in a holiday adventure with the December 9, 1965, CBS premiere of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This particular Charlie Brown entry famously had a sad little Christmas tree that got a lot of criticism from the rest of the gang but today it’s receiving a lot of love.
Kearney Hub

Ken Tracy as Santa Claus

Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong. For more years than he can count, Ken Tracy has found joy in playing Santa Claus. He has bonded with happy children, pets and grieving parents who mourned a newborn.
Entertainment Weekly

The best Christmas songs for your holiday season playlist

There are only a handful of shopping days left until Christmas Day, which means you've likely been steeped in holiday music everywhere you go… probably even before Thanksgiving. If you're a Christmas aficionado, you may be fine with your far-from-last listen of "Last Christmas"… but if you love the season, and hate repetition, we've got a soundtrack solution for you.
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Season of Advent Explained

While many Christians worldwide celebrate Christmas as marking the birth of Jesus Christ, many also celebrate the season of Advent. But hearing the word “advent” is far less common than hearing “Christmas” this time of year. So, what is Advent?. The term comes from the Latin...
linesandcolors.com

A Cavalcade of Santas

Our image of Santa Claus comes primarily from the interpretations of illustrators over time. Here are a few examples. Despite the fact hat Nast had given Santa his physical form and Reginald Marsh dressed him in the red suit with white cuffs, I think it’s J.C. Leyendecker to whom we owe our most complete contemporary image of His Jollyness.
kristinkravesbooks.com

Christmas Book Haul

My friends and family spoiled me with books this Christmas and I am so so grateful!. I think Santa got the memo that I am reading all of the SPFBO finalists! I started Scales and Sensibility right away and I am having so much fun with it. Half a Soul...

