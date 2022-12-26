Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has returned to practice after missing seven games with a broken left hand sustained during the team’s bye week. McKinney, a defensive co-captain, was taken off the non-football injury list on Thursday. There is an outside chance he could play Sunday against visiting Indianapolis. New York (8-6-1) would clinch a playoff berth with a win. “Man, I want to get back big time,” McKinney said. “The coaches know that, and the trainers know that. They know that I really want to get back and I’m kind of running out of patience here.” McKinney broke his hand in Mexico while he was taking a guided tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle. He never disclosed exactly what happened, but the injury required surgery to repair.

