Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

9-1-6, FB: 8

(nine, one, six; FB: eight)

WAPT

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $145,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Giants S McKinney returns to practice after missing 7 games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has returned to practice after missing seven games with a broken left hand sustained during the team’s bye week. McKinney, a defensive co-captain, was taken off the non-football injury list on Thursday. There is an outside chance he could play Sunday against visiting Indianapolis. New York (8-6-1) would clinch a playoff berth with a win. “Man, I want to get back big time,” McKinney said. “The coaches know that, and the trainers know that. They know that I really want to get back and I’m kind of running out of patience here.” McKinney broke his hand in Mexico while he was taking a guided tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle. He never disclosed exactly what happened, but the injury required surgery to repair.
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Where are the most charitable counties in Mississippi? This top 10 list might surprise you.

The holiday season is synonymous with spending money — but it’s more than just buying gifts. Each year, Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. In a recent study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. They look at all 82 Mississippi counties and ranked the top 10 counties as it relates to how much is given and how many people give in each county.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Courthouse News Service

Meth sentencing guidelines rejected as too harsh

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi sentenced an admitted drug offender lower than is prescribed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s guidelines, rejecting its reasoning that purer methamphetamine is indicative of a defendant’s role in criminal drug trafficking. This reasoning is “divorced from reality,” per a ruling cited by the judge.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

The Melony Armstrong Story “Freedom Hair” Set For 2023 Release

For nearly 30 years, Melony Armstrong has been a passionate voice for natural hair care causes and a key contributor in efforts to get the state of Mississippi to change outdated laws that impose unfair policies and fines on hair braiding salons. And now, all of her time, energy, determination,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
