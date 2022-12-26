Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic’s strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland’s 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property taxes owed. The 2023 reassessment was the first for the nearly 800,000 commercial and residential properties for this group since the pandemic began, according to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation. The reassessment, based on 89,880 sales, saw an increase in value for 96.4% of the residential properties in...

