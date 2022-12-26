ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

5-1-8-0, FB: 8

(five, one, eight, zero; FB: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

