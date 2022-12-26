ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak

Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply. Donald Trump’s NFTs have lost significant momentum, with sales volume and floor price down sharply from respective peaks. Sales volume on Wednesday was 98% lower than on the peak day less than...
TheDailyBeast

Melania Spurned Tea Date With Jill Biden To Appease Trump: Jan. 6 Transcripts

Melania Trump decided not to invite Jill Biden to tea at the White House—a tradition stretching back decades between outgoing and incoming First Ladies—as a way to appease her husband, newly released transcripts from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot reveal. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s former press secretary, told investigators about a text exchange she had in which she tried to convince the First Lady to invite Mrs. Biden as a gesture of goodwill—despite the former president’s conspiracies about a stolen election. Melania, however, pushed back, writing: “We need to be on the same page with West Wing.” Grisham went on to say the response was out of character for Melania. “In my entire career in that White House, she never, ever, ever said that. It was always kind of an ‘F the West Wing’ attitude.”Read it at The Independent
NBC Chicago

S&P 500 Closes Lower, Nasdaq Sheds 1% as Bond Yields Pop

Stocks were mixed Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to finish at 33,241.56. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to settle at 3,829.25, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.38% to end at 10,353.23. — Samantha Subin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%,...
US News and World Report

U.S. Road Travel Rises, Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said vehicle travel rose by 0.1% in October to 285.9 billion miles as road travel is nearing pre-pandemic levels for the year. In recent months, vehicle travel has been rising as gasoline prices have fallen. October travel slightly surpassed 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Overall...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy