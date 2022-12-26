Melania Trump decided not to invite Jill Biden to tea at the White House—a tradition stretching back decades between outgoing and incoming First Ladies—as a way to appease her husband, newly released transcripts from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot reveal. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s former press secretary, told investigators about a text exchange she had in which she tried to convince the First Lady to invite Mrs. Biden as a gesture of goodwill—despite the former president’s conspiracies about a stolen election. Melania, however, pushed back, writing: “We need to be on the same page with West Wing.” Grisham went on to say the response was out of character for Melania. “In my entire career in that White House, she never, ever, ever said that. It was always kind of an ‘F the West Wing’ attitude.”Read it at The Independent

