decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak
Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply. Donald Trump’s NFTs have lost significant momentum, with sales volume and floor price down sharply from respective peaks. Sales volume on Wednesday was 98% lower than on the peak day less than...
Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims.
Melania Spurned Tea Date With Jill Biden To Appease Trump: Jan. 6 Transcripts
Melania Trump decided not to invite Jill Biden to tea at the White House—a tradition stretching back decades between outgoing and incoming First Ladies—as a way to appease her husband, newly released transcripts from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot reveal. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s former press secretary, told investigators about a text exchange she had in which she tried to convince the First Lady to invite Mrs. Biden as a gesture of goodwill—despite the former president’s conspiracies about a stolen election. Melania, however, pushed back, writing: “We need to be on the same page with West Wing.” Grisham went on to say the response was out of character for Melania. “In my entire career in that White House, she never, ever, ever said that. It was always kind of an ‘F the West Wing’ attitude.”Read it at The Independent
Pete Buttigieg calls out Southwest Airlines in letter, lays out priorities
Pete Buttigieg criticized Southwest over the thousands of flights it recently canceled and laid out four priorities he has for the airline in a letter Thursday.
S&P 500 Closes Lower, Nasdaq Sheds 1% as Bond Yields Pop
Stocks were mixed Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to finish at 33,241.56. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to settle at 3,829.25, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.38% to end at 10,353.23. — Samantha Subin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%,...
Ukraine Situation Report: No Damage Seen At Russian Bomber Base After Drone Attacks
PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSIONRussia on Thursday claimed a third drone attack this month on or near the Engels Air Base, 300 miles from the border with Ukraine.
US News and World Report
U.S. Road Travel Rises, Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said vehicle travel rose by 0.1% in October to 285.9 billion miles as road travel is nearing pre-pandemic levels for the year. In recent months, vehicle travel has been rising as gasoline prices have fallen. October travel slightly surpassed 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Overall...
