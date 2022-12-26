Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard
The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
WNDU
Salvation Army receives low donations amid snowy weather, turns to digital fundraising
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week’s winter storm caused some issues for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign.”. Typically, thousands of dollars are raised every year for donations, especially during the week of Christmas. But due to the winter storm this year, less than $600 dollars were raised across Michiana this past weekend.
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Could See 60 Degree Temps by the End of the Week
If you’re tired of dealing with cold weather in Indiana, then this is probably welcome news to you… Jason Puma with the National Weather Service says the state is going through a warming trend all week. Many places will get high temperatures in the 50s by Thursday at the earliest.
WNDU
Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana
We’re one day away from the Notre Dame football team’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Water line break causes flooding, extensive damage at The Orchards Mall. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the break occurred in the former Jimmy Jazz location of...
myfoxzone.com
Her mom is sick in Indiana, so when Southwest canceled her flight, she started driving
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare across the country has affected so many people in so many ways. Southwest Airlines canceled 61% of its flights on Wednesday and has already canceled 58% of its flights Thursday, according to FlightAware. For Melissa Clark, it started on Monday, when she was supposed...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Thursday
A little drizzle today, a lot of rain tomorrow, and lingering showers Saturday. Rain should have stopped falling by the time the Ball is falling in Times Square. First round of rain could bring up to an inch of precipitation from Indy southward. The next wave into central Indiana brings...
WNDU
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
Volunteer firefighters, bystanders remove goose frozen to beach in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County volunteer firefighters freed a Canada Goose Monday near Lake Michigan. The goose was frozen in wet sand on the edge of Lake Michigan. Bystanders at Indiana Dunes State Park first spotted the bird. They tried to rescue it but needed more help. Crews arrived and […]
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WIBC.com
Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole
A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
Blizzard-like conditions didn't keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States.
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
WNDU
Southwest Michigan philanthropist Steve Upton dies at 98
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The southwest Michigan community is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized supporters. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stephen Upton died Tuesday morning at the age of 98. Steve, who was known for his philanthropic efforts in southwest Michigan and...
warricknews.com
Resolve to take guided hike through an Indiana state park on New Year's Day
Hoosiers looking to get started on new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what should be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks, forests and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park. The guided hikes are...
Indiana ranked No. 10 on a list of the best roads in America
Indiana ranked No. 10 on a list for the best roads in America based on a Consumer Affairs study that analyzed data from government agencies and driver's perspectives.
Fox 59
Indiana thaws out ahead of New Year weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon. We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.
WNDU
Crews still clearing off roads in St. Joseph County after winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of time has been spent trying to clear snow off the roads of St. Joseph County. On Wednesday, county officials took a data-driven look at the holiday weekend weather event. It shows that police officers were called to 153 property damage and 25 injury accidents.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites January 2023
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616. *This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households. Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last....
Comments / 0