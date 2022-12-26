ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

95.3 MNC

LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard

The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Could See 60 Degree Temps by the End of the Week

If you’re tired of dealing with cold weather in Indiana, then this is probably welcome news to you… Jason Puma with the National Weather Service says the state is going through a warming trend all week. Many places will get high temperatures in the 50s by Thursday at the earliest.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana

We’re one day away from the Notre Dame football team’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Water line break causes flooding, extensive damage at The Orchards Mall. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the break occurred in the former Jimmy Jazz location of...
MICHIANA, MI
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Thursday

A little drizzle today, a lot of rain tomorrow, and lingering showers Saturday. Rain should have stopped falling by the time the Ball is falling in Times Square. First round of rain could bring up to an inch of precipitation from Indy southward. The next wave into central Indiana brings...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole

A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Southwest Michigan philanthropist Steve Upton dies at 98

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The southwest Michigan community is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized supporters. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stephen Upton died Tuesday morning at the age of 98. Steve, who was known for his philanthropic efforts in southwest Michigan and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox 59

Indiana thaws out ahead of New Year weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon. We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites January 2023

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616. *This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households. Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last....
INDIANA STATE

