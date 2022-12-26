ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

2022 Saltillo Homecoming Court Announced

Jv & Varsity boys played Pittsburg and the Varsity Lady Lions played Campbell. Following the Varsity Lions game we honored the Class 0f 2002 and 2003 by introducing the ones that came and continued that celebration with a reception in the school library. Saltillo Homecoming Queen 2023 Senior Yadhira Alonso...
SALTILLO, TX
4H A Year in Review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino

The 4-H program in Hopkins County is multi-faceted. 4-H members and leaders participate in a variety of educational events, projects and activities. Youth gain leadership skills as they participate in youth based programs. The goal of this plan is to promote youth development in to responsible, contributing members of the society. Integration of members taking active role in leadership and public speaking events will be promoted. The enrollment goal for 2021 was 200 youth.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/20

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Wildcats End Tournament Play On High Note

It’s been a busy week for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats, as they’ve been playing in the Allen Tournament. Sulphur Springs won their first game Tuesday, before splitting a pair of games Wednesday against Frisco Independence and El Passo Andress. Today they wrapped things up with one final game against the Rowlett Eagles.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Pat Honeycutt

Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83 of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022 at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat...
QUITMAN, TX
Country Land Tracts Ready for Your New Home

Looking at smaller acreage for your new homesite? Here is land for sale ranging from 1.2 acres – 8.79 acres:. 1. Country living on 4 acres outside the city limits but still close to town! Convenient location for commuting to Tyler or Dallas via SH 69. A prime area for building a new home with enough acreage to give you room from neighboring properties. Open at the front with trees at the back of property. Sitting between Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni in rural Rains County and surrounded by nice homes, this makes a great place to build! 🌤
RAINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Stephen Wilburn

Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Betty Taylor

Graveside service for Betty Taylor, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev. Don Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15th at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Ken Self

Funeral service for Ken Self, age 56 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Wreaths Across America 2022

Wreaths Across America came to several local cemeteries to lay wreaths at the graves of Hopkins County soldiers. Pictured: City Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Greenview Cemetery in Brashear. Greenview 143 veterans honored. Organized: Jan Kimmel. Speakers: Chris Utt, veteran USMC and Justin Darrow, US Navy. Photos by Kacey Chicas and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Eddie Wheeler

Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Bubba Elder

Memorial service for Bubba Elder, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 a Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Wyatt, Jordan Griggs, Jim Ostie, David Mathis, David Kline, Steve Gafford, John Arbogast and Jacob Haygood. Bubba was born...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for William Sidebottom

William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away November 28th, 2022. Bill was born in Boston, Kentucky in 1941 and moved to Sulphur Springs in 1960. Bill made the best decision of his life and married Carolyn in 1961. Bill and Carolyn were well known for working at the local Dairy Queen together for 15 years. He owned and operated a dairy farm for 15 years, worked for the core of engineers for 5, and was a handy man extraordinaire for 20 plus years. Bill loved taking care of other’s homes with his close friend and sidekick George Lopez. Bill and George were quite the craftsmen, completing odd jobs for many residents of Sulphur Springs. Bill loved to tell stories to anyone that would listen, and it was up to you to determine if they were a joke or not.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

