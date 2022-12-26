Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary for Trudy Tolly
Funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022 at her residence.
2022 Saltillo Homecoming Court Announced
Jv & Varsity boys played Pittsburg and the Varsity Lady Lions played Campbell. Following the Varsity Lions game we honored the Class 0f 2002 and 2003 by introducing the ones that came and continued that celebration with a reception in the school library. Saltillo Homecoming Queen 2023 Senior Yadhira Alonso...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/20
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
Chamber Connection for 12/27 by Butch Burney
Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wishes everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet. The annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet will be here...
Wildcats End Tournament Play On High Note
It’s been a busy week for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats, as they’ve been playing in the Allen Tournament. Sulphur Springs won their first game Tuesday, before splitting a pair of games Wednesday against Frisco Independence and El Passo Andress. Today they wrapped things up with one final game against the Rowlett Eagles.
Obituary for Pat Honeycutt
Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83 of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022 at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat...
Country Land Tracts Ready for Your New Home
Looking at smaller acreage for your new homesite? Here is land for sale ranging from 1.2 acres – 8.79 acres:. 1. Country living on 4 acres outside the city limits but still close to town! Convenient location for commuting to Tyler or Dallas via SH 69. A prime area for building a new home with enough acreage to give you room from neighboring properties. Open at the front with trees at the back of property. Sitting between Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni in rural Rains County and surrounded by nice homes, this makes a great place to build! 🌤
Wildcats open Allen Tournament with 20-point win
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats are back in action after getting a few days off for Christmas break, competing in the Allen Tournament this week. Their first game in the tournament was against the Tyler Legacy Raiders, a team who has had some struggles as of late. Sulphur Springs looked like...
Obituary for Stephen Wilburn
Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
A Year in Review- Family & Community Health by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many as they have experienced loss, financial issues, illness, breakdown of relationships and other hardships in 2022. However, we all know that happiness and daylight always return, no matter what! Keep the faith!
Obituary for Ken Self
Funeral service for Ken Self, age 56 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
Obituary for Eddie Wheeler
Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
Obituary for Betty Taylor
Graveside service for Betty Taylor, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev. Don Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15th at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
Obituary for Bubba Elder
Memorial service for Bubba Elder, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 a Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Wyatt, Jordan Griggs, Jim Ostie, David Mathis, David Kline, Steve Gafford, John Arbogast and Jacob Haygood. Bubba was born...
Local business Christmas trees 2022
Have a holly jolly Christmas, Sulphur Springs! Every year we take pics of some of our favorite trees at businesses around town to spread the holiday cheer. Alliance Bank (Broadway Location) Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Janet Martin Realty. Landers Creek (x2) The ROC. Photos by submitted businesses, Chloe Kopal.
33rd annual law enforcement & first responder appreciation banquet approaches by Butch Burney
It’s that time of year again for us to show our appreciation for our local Law Enforcement and Emergency Responders. Our 2023 event will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Hopkins County Civic Center and will include opportunities for Law Enforcement and First Responders to enjoy our traditional “Thank You” meal.
SSISD board briefs for December 16, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 12, 2022. A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band were recognized for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. Lidia Mejia and Ana...
Obituary for Celestino Reina
Funeral service for Celestino Reina, age 60 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Gerardo Reina, Francisco Reina, Bartolo Reina, Manuel Moreno and Gerardo Reina Jr. serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Reina passed away on December 4, 2022.
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Symposium 2022
The 15th Annual North East Texas Economic Outlook Conference was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Economic Development Corporation brought in Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson to speak to business leaders from around the area about issues facing employers in today’s market. The event was catered by Brasher Catering.
NETBIO sells 4,449 in December with 1/4 over internet
Producers sold 4,449 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the December Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) Calf and Yearling Sale held Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission. A total of 171 producer/members of NETBIO consigned and sold cattle in the sale. When the sale was over,...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0