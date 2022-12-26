BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO