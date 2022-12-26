Read full article on original website
Related
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
wbrc.com
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at Tuscaloosa home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Tuscaloosa man was arrested on felony charges after a months-long investigation led authorities to more than 150 catalytic converters. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson was charged Wednesday with violating a new state law that outlines procedures that secondary metal recyclers must follow when purchasing catalytic converters.
wbrc.com
Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in shooting that killed one, injured two on Jefferson Avenue SW in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. Smith was shot in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW shortly before 2:00 a.m. A woman and a teenager were also injured. The Birmingham Police Department said 21-year-old...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Monday after a man was stabbed to death in Bessemer on Christmas Day. The Bessemer Police Department said 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker was found dead in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said 34-year-old Timothy Searcy was charged with...
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in stabbing in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a stabbing in Bessemer Christmas evening. The Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said officers were called shortly before 7:00 p.m. and arrived to find 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker dead.
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old killed, second person injured in shooting on Carson Road in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in east Birmingham Monday night. The Birmingham Police Department said the teen, identified as Kamarian Morris, and a younger male were riding inside of a car, when the car was hit by gunfire.
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer Police have made an arrest in the Christmas Day homicide of Clay Parker, 41. Investigators said he was stabbed to death in the 1700 block of 6th Alley. Timothy Searcy, 34, has now been charged in the case. He's being held with no bond under...
ABC 33/40 News
Three charged in burglaries at Bessemer homes
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — The Bessemer Police Department said three people, including a 16-year-old, were charged in connection to a string of "home invasion-style burglaries and robberies." Police said officers responded to three calls Tuesday where suspects were described as forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for...
wbrc.com
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
Arrest made in Charles Smith Jr. homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. According to the BPD, Alphonso […]
Woman dies in Birmingham City Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead. According to the coroner’s report, no […]
wbrc.com
Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer. According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and […]
Comments / 0