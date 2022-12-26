Read full article on original website
Related
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota
The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
Pentagon Releases Video Of Chinese J-11 Fighter Making ‘Unsafe Intercept’ On U.S. Jet
Chinese J-11 seen in USINDOPACOM's footage. DoDThe U.S. claims that the incident, which occurred on December 21, saw a J-11 come dangerously close to an RC-135 surveillance plane.
COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory' -state media
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-media said COVID testing requirements imposed by several places around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were "discriminatory", in the clearest pushback yet against restrictions that are slowing down its re-opening.
ZEE5 Global’s Archana Anand On ‘RRR’s Success, Sports Rights In India And Finding A Niche In The U.S.
The year is nearly up and ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand is headed into 2023 in bullish mood. The South Asian streamer, which operates in 190+ territories including the U.S. and offers about 200,000 hours of content, is coming off “our best year yet, and we’re ending it on a high,” she says. In a wide-ranging interview with Deadline, Anand explains how India’s biggest film in memory, RRR, helped catapult the service to new heights globally this year, with a 209% year-on-year increase in consumption from January to October 2022 recorded. In the U.S., it has become the streamer of...
Comments / 0