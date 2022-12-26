ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

Daily 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Daily 4

8-5-1-2

(eight, five, one, two)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.87

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.87)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Fantasy 5

16-27-33-37-38

(sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Powerball

17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000

