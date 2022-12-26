Florida cracks top 10 for this IMG Academy 5-star DL

IMG Academy defensive lineman David Stone narrowed down his college options to 10 programs on Friday and the Florida Gators made the cut, according to On3.

Florida joins Alabama, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M,

and USC in Stone’s top 10. He almost included Georgia and another program in a top 12 but decided to keep the list at 10 for now. That could change in the future, though.

Stone is planning to early enroll at whichever university he picks, so he’s looking to expedite the recruiting process. That shouldn’t be too hard with his five-star status and IMG Academy’s strong track record of producing elite talent at the high school level.

Although he hasn’t fleshed out which programs will get an official visit, Stone says that Michigan State will get his last one. That’s the school he is talking to the most right now, but Oklahoma could be a team to watch as his home-state school.

Visits will play an important role in Stone’s decision, as will his family’s opinion. Right now, he’s keeping in “constant communication” with his finalists and focusing on building relationships off the field.

Stone is the No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to both the 247Sports composite and the On3 consensus.

