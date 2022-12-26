ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

3-6-6, FB: 9

(three, six, six; FB: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

9-1-6, FB: 8

(nine, one, six; FB: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-1-0-5, FB: 9

(four, one, zero, five; FB: nine)

Cash 4 Midday

5-1-8-0, FB: 8

(five, one, eight, zero; FB: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Powerball

17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000

