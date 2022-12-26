ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets

One Seattle Seahawks assistant coach may have inadvertently given the New York Jets some bulletin board material with remarks he made Thursday. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made a strange gaffe when referring to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, one of the league's standout rookies. Hurtt was asked about potential competition between Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq...
Action News Jax

Titans end Ryan Tannehill’s season, placing veteran QB on IR

The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and...
