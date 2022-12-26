ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today.

According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Neighbors said that they smelled something burning, but didn’t see the smoke at first.

SFD says that the fire was minimal and no one was injured.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

